Grab these new shows to Netflix and chill to this weekend.

Did you and your special someone miss some alone time this Valentine's day and are looking to catch up this weekend? Here is everything that is new to Netflix this weekend for you to watch. Choose from these new shows, films, movies, and series that you can catch to Netflix and chill this weekend.

What's New to Netflix to Watch this Weekend (February 16-18, 2024)

February 16

The Abyss – Netflix Original Swedish horror/thriller film about a sinking Swedish town and a decision between family and career.



– Netflix Original Swedish horror/thriller film about a sinking Swedish town and a decision between family and career. The Vince Staples Show

Comedy Chaos

Einstein and the Bomb – A Netflix Original retrospective docudrama limited series looking back into the life of famed scientist Albert Einstein.



– A Netflix Original retrospective docudrama limited series looking back into the life of famed scientist Albert Einstein. Warrior: Seasons 1-3

February 17

Unfortunately, there are no new shows coming out to Netflix this Saturday.

February 18

Sunday also does not have anything new for us to watch on Netflix.

Bonus: New Shows on Netflix to Watch from Valentine's

Of course, we don't want to leave you hanging, so we're also including in this article all of the new shows, films, movies, and series on Netflix to chill to that came out on Valentine's Day last February 14.

February 14

A Soweto Love Story

Good Morning, Verônica: Season 3 – The final season of this Brazilian mystery series.



– The final season of this Brazilian mystery series. The Heartbreak Agency – German Netflix Original romantic comedy film about a journalist going to heartbreak therapy skeptically but ending up falling in love with his therapist.



– German Netflix Original romantic comedy film about a journalist going to heartbreak therapy skeptically but ending up falling in love with his therapist. Love Is Blind: Season 6 – Love is Blind is back and just in time for Valentine's. This time set in Charlotte, North Carolina, a whole new group of lovebirds will be attempting to find love and keep it in this sixth season of the reality TV show.



– Love is Blind is back and just in time for Valentine's. This time set in Charlotte, North Carolina, a whole new group of lovebirds will be attempting to find love and keep it in this sixth season of the reality TV show. Players – A Netflix Original romance film about a New York sportswriter unwittingly falling in love with someone who was just supposed to be a casual hookup, now ending up getting into the hookup game herself.



And that's all of the new shows, movies, films, and series coming this weekend and from last Valentine's Day for you to watch and chill to.