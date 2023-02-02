February is the month of hearts and love, but before we head into Valentine’s, we have some shows that aren’t that into the loving season yet. We look at the new shows coming to the streaming platform this weekend, which is a pretty diverse selection. For the first weekend of February, here are all of the new shows, movies, films, and series that will be coming to Netflix this weekend of February 3-5, 2023.

New to Netflix this Weekend of February 3-5, 2023

February 3

Class Season 1

Infiesto – As if the Coronavirus wasn’t enough, Infiesto puts two detectives on a dogged pursuit to the criminal masterminds behind an abduction that is more than meets the eye, with the pandemic as its backdrop.



– As if the Coronavirus wasn’t enough, Infiesto puts two detectives on a dogged pursuit to the criminal masterminds behind an abduction that is more than meets the eye, with the pandemic as its backdrop. Stromboli

The Plan

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 2 – Shout out to Lemon of Bullet Train, here comes an all-new season of Thomas & Friends.



– Shout out to Lemon of Bullet Train, here comes an all-new season of Thomas & Friends. True Spirit

Viking Wolf– Viking Wolf is one of the new films coming out on Netflix this weekend, and it’s a Norwegian film about a 17-year-old girl that gets embroiled in a murder mystery that seemingly involves a werewolf.



February 4

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

February 5 – Unfortunately, there are no new shows scheduled to be released this Sunday on Netflix.

