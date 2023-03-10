This weekend is filled with new movies, films, series, and shows, including shows to exercise to, coming to Netflix. This weekend of March 10-12, we also have the vengeance story of The Glory continuing on as well as the closest we’ll get to an Idris Elba James Bond film in Luther: The Fallen Sun. Here are all of the shows new to Netflix this weekend of March 10-12, 2023.

New to Netflix this Weekend (March 10-12, 2023)

March 10

The Glory Part 2 – A young woman, bullied to the point of deciding to drop out of school, plans the best way to get revenge. After becoming a primary school teacher, she takes in the son of the man who tormented her the most to enact her vengeance.

Have a nice day! – In this Spanish drama movie originally titled ¿Encontró lo que buscaba? or You Find What You Wanted, a retired radio host bags groceries to earn money to attend his former employer’s anniversary party, where he hopes to reunite with the love of his life.

Luther: The Fallen Sun – Instead of landing the role of the next James Bond, Idris Elba continues to embody Luther instead: a charming but gloomy British detective. Fans must have missed him in this role, which he last reprised back in 2019 when the TV series ended. In this film, John Luther sits behind bars while a serial killer runs loose in the streets of London. Learning of this, the brilliant but disgraced detective finds a way to break out of prison to confront this menace himself.

Outlast

Rana Naidu

10 Minute Workouts: Volume 2

20 Minute Workouts: Volume 2

30 Minute Workouts: Volume 2

Abs & Core Volume 1

Bodyweight Burn: Volume 2

Fire & Flow with Tara & Xochilt Volume 1

Fitness for Runners Volume 1

High-Intensity Training: Volume 2

Ignite & Inspire: Volume 1

Kick Off with Betina Gozo: Volume 1

Lower-Body Workouts Volume 1

Upper-Body Workouts Volume 1

Yoga Volume 1

Yoga with Xochil: Volume 1

