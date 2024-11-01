Netflix is kicking off November with a lineup that promises a mix of suspense, heartfelt drama, and nostalgia. This weekend, two highly anticipated originals hit the screen, alongside several familiar titles perfect for a binge-watching spree, per PopCulture. Here’s what’s new, including the Spanish football documentary It’s All Over: The Kiss That Changed Spanish Football and Let Go, a family drama that dives deep into the challenges and beauty of family life.

Originals Spotlight: It’s All Over: The Kiss That Changed Spanish Football & Let Go

At the center of this weekend's highlights is It’s All Over: The Kiss That Changed Spanish Football, a documentary capturing a pivotal moment in sports history. The film follows Spain’s women's soccer team and their reflection on the event that shook their community—a kiss exchanged without consent between former Spanish FA President Luis Rubiales and forward Jenni Hermoso after Spain’s victory in the FIFA Women's World Cup final. This 94-minute feature, titled #SeAcabó: Diario de las campeonas in Spanish, explores how the scandal overshadowed a monumental achievement and reveals the pressure placed on Hermoso to support Rubiales’ version of the incident. Through intimate testimonies from stars like Ballon d'Or winners Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmatí, the film sheds light on the personal impact of the event, offering a window into both the struggles and solidarity that ensued.

Another notable debut is Let Go, a Swedish drama exploring family dynamics through the lens of Stella, a mother balancing life’s demands while struggling to keep her family together. As Stella (played by Josephine Bornebusch, who also directed the film) grapples with her son’s constant need for attention, her daughter’s teenage turmoil, and her emotionally distant husband, she receives a message that transforms everything. Deciding to take her family on an impromptu trip, she hopes to rebuild their connection. Bornebusch, whose work resonates with the themes of familial connection and everyday challenges, aimed to create a piece that reflects both the beauty and complexity of family life. In Let Go, audiences will find a deeply relatable story filled with emotional highs and lows.

Full List of Netflix Releases (November 1-3, 2024)

Available 11/1/24: