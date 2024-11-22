Netflix is rolling out a lineup of fresh titles this weekend, ensuring viewers have plenty to binge on during their downtime. With a mix of thought-provoking dramas, family-friendly adventures, and gripping documentaries, the streaming platform continues to deliver diverse content to satisfy every taste, per PopCulture. Highlights include the highly anticipated adaptation of The Piano Lesson, the next installment of Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 4, and the chilling documentary Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey.

The slate also boasts emotional storytelling in Joy, a biographical film capturing the historic creation of in vitro fertilization. Additionally, fans of Arcane can celebrate the thrilling finale of Season 2 as tensions between Piltover and Zaun reach their breaking point. With so much variety, this weekend promises endless entertainment.

What's Streaming This Weekend

The November content is ending on a high note, led by The Piano Lesson, an adaptation of August Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning play. Set in 1930s Pittsburgh, the film explores family, legacy, and the haunting grip of history. John David Washington, Danielle Deadwyler, and Samuel L. Jackson deliver powerful performances, backed by the creative guidance of the Washington family, including producer Denzel Washington.

Joy takes viewers on a groundbreaking journey into the science of fertility. The film chronicles the pioneering work that led to the birth of the world’s first “test tube baby,” Louise Joy Brown, in 1978. With stellar performances from Thomasin McKenzie, James Norton, and Bill Nighy, this inspiring tale showcases perseverance and scientific achievement.

For younger audiences, Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 4 continues its thrilling adventures in the Paldea region, introducing new Pokémon and intriguing storylines. Meanwhile, Arcane: Season 2, Act III promises a dramatic conclusion to the battle between Piltover and Zaun, cementing its place as one of the standout series.

Full List of Releases by Date

Friday, November 22

The Empress: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Gold Rush: Seasons 1-2

The Helicopter Heist — NETFLIX SERIES

Joy — NETFLIX FILM

Spellbound — NETFLIX FAMILY

Tex Mex Motors: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Transmitzvah — NETFLIX FILM

When the Phone Rings — NETFLIX SERIES

Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Piano Lesson — NETFLIX FILM

900 Days Without Anabel — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Saturday, November 23