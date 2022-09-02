We’re back for this weekend’s list of new shows coming to Netflix. As always, please be aware that our list of what’s new to Netflix this weekend of September 2-4 is only accurate as far as what Netflix is openly advertising for their platform. It’s still completely possible for Netflix to shadow drop any new shows any time within this weekend, and if they do, please know that they’ve decided to do so after September 1, 8:00 PM ET. Otherwise, this list should be concise and conclusive.

New to Netflix this Weekend (September 2-4)

September 2

Buy My House

Dated & Related – Get your sibling involved intimately in your dating life. In Dated and Related, single siblings help each other find the loves of their lives.

– Get your sibling involved intimately in your dating life. In Dated and Related, single siblings help each other find the loves of their lives. Devil in Ohio – A brand new Netflix Original series that is based on the book of the same name. Psychiatrist Suzanne Mathis takes in a young girl who survived and escaped from a Satanic cult, leading to complications in the life of Suzanne and her family.

– A brand new Netflix Original series that is based on the book of the same name. Psychiatrist Suzanne Mathis takes in a young girl who survived and escaped from a Satanic cult, leading to complications in the life of Suzanne and her family. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2

Fakes – Another Netflix Original coming out today is all about teens getting into the business of making and selling fake IDs, which ends up becoming a booming business all across North America.

– Another Netflix Original coming out today is all about teens getting into the business of making and selling fake IDs, which ends up becoming a booming business all across North America. The Festival of Troubadours

Ivy + Bean

Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go

Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance

You’re Nothing Special

September 3

Little Women – Three sisters who only have each other in the world, get entangled in a web of conspiracies bigger than any of them.



September 4 – Sadly, there aren’t any new shows coming out on September 4, this Sunday.

And that's all of the shows that are coming to Netflix this weekend of September 2-4. Thank you for reading through this, and we hope you found the best shows for you to watch!