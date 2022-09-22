It’s another weekend, so we’re back again talking about what’s new to Netflix this coming weekend of September 23-25. Netflix this month has given us plenty of great new shows like the Cyberpunk anime earlier last week, and we’re getting, even more, this weekend. So, grab your popcorn and start watching the following shows when they drop today, tomorrow, and Sunday.

Another disclaimer, though. We only know so much about what Netflix reveals to the public, so if any show drops past press time, then we might not be able to include them in our list below. So, our list below is only accurate until September 22, 4:00 PM Eastern.

New to Netflix this Weekend (September 23-25)

September 23

A Jazzman’s Blues

ATHENA

The Girls at the Back

Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega Season 2

Lou – A new Netflix original film about a lost, kidnapped girl and the struggle of a mother and a mysterious neighbor to get her back.



Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles

September 24

Dynasty Season 5 – The last season of Dynasty is coming this month, so here’s our last chance to see the glitz and glamour of the rich and famous. The Carringtons just found out about their father’s engagement to an employee in the company, Cristal, which, naturally, bewilders and threatens them, so they attempt to get the couple to separate.



Fullmetal Alchemist: The Final Alchemy

September 25 – Unfortunately, we’re not getting any new shows this coming Sunday on Netflix. Sorry!

BONUS: Of course, we’re not going to leave you hanging with these shows. There is one stand-out show that we want to bring to your attention. It isn’t coming until next week, so consider watching it during your break time next weekend instead. But, take a look at:

September 28

Blonde – A historical psychological drama about the life of American icon Marilyn Monroe, portrayed by Ana de Armas (Knives Out, No Time To Die), based on the fictionalized account of Monroe’s life in the 2000 novel Blonde by Joyce Carol Oates, following Monroe’s dark life behind the glitz and glamour of her flashy public persona. This film is already drawing infamy over the past week, especially with Ana de Armas’ comments on the film in an interview with Variety.



And that’s it for the shows new to Netflix this weekend of September 23-25. Check out this space again next week for a new set of shows you should watch, or click here to see what else is coming out this September.