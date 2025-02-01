A new month means a fresh set of titles coming to Paramount+ in February 2025 (Sign up for a free trial!).

Of course, there are library titles coming to the streaming service. When Harry Met Sally, Brokeback Mountain, and Cinema Paradiso are among the new movies coming to Paramount+ in February.

But the Paramount+ originals premiering are the big highlight. New seasons of Yellowjackets and the Yellowstone spin-off 1923 are coming.

When does 1923 Season 2 premiere?

The second season of 1923, one of the Yellowstone spin-offs, premieres on February 23, 2025, on Paramount+. Taylor Sheridan returns as showrunner and writer of the episodes.

It stars Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford as Cara and Jacob Dutton. They have to deal with hardships such as Prohibition and the Great Depression.

The series continues the story of another Yellowstone spin-off, 1883. 1883 was the first spin-off to be green-lit. It stars Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Sam Elliot. McGraw plays James Dillard Dutton, the younger brother of Jacob Dutton.

Everything coming to Paramount+ in February 2025

Below is the full list of titles coming to Paramount+ in February 2025. Note: “*” indicates titles available to Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers. “**” indicates titles that Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can stream live via CBS.

Saturday, February 1

A Mighty Heart

A Walk on the Moon

Adore

Along Came a Spider

American Gigolo

Attack the Block

Babel

Bebe's Kids

Birthday Girl

Boys and Girls

Brokeback Mountain

Chocolate City

Cinema Paradiso

Come Away

Critical Condition

Dangerous Beauty

Doubt

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Geostorm

Hooking Up

Hope They Serve Beet in Hell*

In & Out

Into the Wild

Jersey Girl

Juice

Just Another Girl on the I.R.T.

Like Water for Chocolate

Losing Isiah

Mansfield Park

Marvin's Room

Men, Women & Children

Menace II Society

Muriel's Wedding

My Best Friend's Wedding

My Boss's Daughter

O (Othello)

Old School

Pretty in Pink

Ride*

Road to Perdition

Roman Holiday

Saturday Night Fever

Serendipity

Shakespeare in Love

Shall We Dance?

Shooter

Suffragette

Terms of Endearment

The Babysitter

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

The ColorPurple

The Evening Star

The Firm

The Hunt for Red October

TheLove Guru

The Love Letter

The Mask

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Smurfs

The Smurfs 2

The Stepford Wives

The To Do List

The Wood

Transformers

Vampire in Brooklyn

What Lies Beneath

What Women Want

When Harry Met Sally

Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!

World War Z

Wuthering heights

Sunday, February 2

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards**

Monday, February 3

Bull*

The Nanny Diaries*

Tuesday, February 4

Burden of Guilt (Premiere)

Wednesday, February 5

Bar Rescue (Season 9)

The Patrick Star Show (Season 2)

The Price is Right at Night** (winter premiere)

Thursday, February 6

Death Without Mercy* (Premiere)

Wednesday, February 12

EricClapton Unplugged Over 30 Years Later

Fanboys*

PAW Patrol: Big Truck Pups

CMT Crossroads (Seasons 1-3, 5, 10-16, and 18-20)

How Did They Fix That? (Season 3)

MT Unplugged (Seasons 1-8, and 10-13)

VH1 Storytellers (Seasons 1-9, 11-13, 15, and 16)

Friday, February 14

Yellowjackets (Season 3) premiere

Sunday, February 16

The Equalizer** (Season 5 winter premiere)

Tracker (Season 2 winter premiere)**

Monday, February 17

A Black History Month Special**

Halloween*

Sunday, February 23

1923 (Season 2 premiere)

Monday, February 24

Beyond the Gates (Season 1)

Southpaw*

Wednesday, February 26

Survivor** (Season 48)

The Loud House (Season 7)

Thursday, February 27

The Aviary*

Friday, February 28

Crossing Over*

To catch all of the new titles coming to Paramount+ in January 2025, sign up for a free trial.