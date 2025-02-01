A new month means a fresh set of titles coming to Paramount+ in February 2025 (Sign up for a free trial!).
Of course, there are library titles coming to the streaming service. When Harry Met Sally, Brokeback Mountain, and Cinema Paradiso are among the new movies coming to Paramount+ in February.
But the Paramount+ originals premiering are the big highlight. New seasons of Yellowjackets and the Yellowstone spin-off 1923 are coming.
When does 1923 Season 2 premiere?
The second season of 1923, one of the Yellowstone spin-offs, premieres on February 23, 2025, on Paramount+. Taylor Sheridan returns as showrunner and writer of the episodes.
It stars Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford as Cara and Jacob Dutton. They have to deal with hardships such as Prohibition and the Great Depression.
The series continues the story of another Yellowstone spin-off, 1883. 1883 was the first spin-off to be green-lit. It stars Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Sam Elliot. McGraw plays James Dillard Dutton, the younger brother of Jacob Dutton.
Everything coming to Paramount+ in February 2025
Below is the full list of titles coming to Paramount+ in February 2025. Note: “*” indicates titles available to Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers. “**” indicates titles that Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can stream live via CBS.
Saturday, February 1
- A Mighty Heart
- A Walk on the Moon
- Adore
- Along Came a Spider
- American Gigolo
- Attack the Block
- Babel
- Bebe's Kids
- Birthday Girl
- Boys and Girls
- Brokeback Mountain
- Chocolate City
- Cinema Paradiso
- Come Away
- Critical Condition
- Dangerous Beauty
- Doubt
- Ferris Bueller's Day Off
- Geostorm
- Hooking Up
- Hope They Serve Beet in Hell*
- In & Out
- Into the Wild
- Jersey Girl
- Juice
- Just Another Girl on the I.R.T.
- Like Water for Chocolate
- Losing Isiah
- Mansfield Park
- Marvin's Room
- Men, Women & Children
- Menace II Society
- Muriel's Wedding
- My Best Friend's Wedding
- My Boss's Daughter
- O (Othello)
- Old School
- Pretty in Pink
- Ride*
- Road to Perdition
- Roman Holiday
- Saturday Night Fever
- Serendipity
- Shakespeare in Love
- Shall We Dance?
- Shooter
- Suffragette
- Terms of Endearment
- The Babysitter
- The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
- The ColorPurple
- The Evening Star
- The Firm
- The Hunt for Red October
- TheLove Guru
- The Love Letter
- The Mask
- The Pursuit of Happyness
- The Smurfs
- The Smurfs 2
- The Stepford Wives
- The To Do List
- The Wood
- Transformers
- Vampire in Brooklyn
- What Lies Beneath
- What Women Want
- When Harry Met Sally
- Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!
- World War Z
- Wuthering heights
Sunday, February 2
- The 67th Annual Grammy Awards**
Monday, February 3
- Bull*
- The Nanny Diaries*
Tuesday, February 4
- Burden of Guilt (Premiere)
Wednesday, February 5
- Bar Rescue (Season 9)
- The Patrick Star Show (Season 2)
- The Price is Right at Night** (winter premiere)
Thursday, February 6
- Death Without Mercy* (Premiere)
Wednesday, February 12
- EricClapton Unplugged Over 30 Years Later
- Fanboys*
- PAW Patrol: Big Truck Pups
- CMT Crossroads (Seasons 1-3, 5, 10-16, and 18-20)
- How Did They Fix That? (Season 3)
- MT Unplugged (Seasons 1-8, and 10-13)
- VH1 Storytellers (Seasons 1-9, 11-13, 15, and 16)
Friday, February 14
- Yellowjackets (Season 3) premiere
Sunday, February 16
- The Equalizer** (Season 5 winter premiere)
- Tracker (Season 2 winter premiere)**
Monday, February 17
- A Black History Month Special**
- Halloween*
Sunday, February 23
- 1923 (Season 2 premiere)
Monday, February 24
- Beyond the Gates (Season 1)
- Southpaw*
Wednesday, February 26
- Survivor** (Season 48)
- The Loud House (Season 7)
Thursday, February 27
- The Aviary*
Friday, February 28
- Crossing Over*
To catch all of the new titles coming to Paramount+ in January 2025, sign up for a free trial.