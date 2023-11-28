Check out the Clutchpoints definitive list of all the new streaming options on Paramount+ for the month of December 2023.

We have nearly climbed the mountain of a year that is 2023, so let's celebrate by spending the last month of the calendar year binging on shows and movies on a streaming service whose logo is a mountain. Paramount+ has plenty of holiday fare with its “Tis the Season for Streaming” Collection, a new crime thriller Finest Kind that stars Wednesday's Jenna Ortega, and the inevitable big-screen debut of Baby Shark (doo-doo-dee-doo-doo-doo) in Nickelodeon's Baby Shark's Big Movie. This month also marks the streaming debut of Beau is Afraid, but you'll have to tune in to see just what Joaquin Phoenix is so afraid of (getting the Baby Shark theme song stuck in his head, perhaps?) Happy binging!

New Paramount+ releases: December 2023 (Full Schedule)

Dec. 1

SpongeBob Twas the Night Before SpongeMas Special

The World According to Football (Paramount+ Original)

10 Cloverfield Lane

12 Dates of Christmas

40 Days and 40 Nights

A Very English Christmas

A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas

A Vineyard Christmas

A Walk on the Moon

Adult World*

Airplane II: The Sequel*

Airplane!*

American Hustle*

Angel Heart

Angela’s Ashes*

Barbarella

Bend It Like Beckham*

Body Cam

Braveheart

Caddyshack

Carriers

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’

Christmas by Candlelight

Christmas Casanova

Christmas Cupid

Christmas in Scotland

Cloverfield

Coupled Up for Christmas

Crawl

Critical Condition*

Dead Presidents*

Deck the Halls

Dirty Dancing*

Eat, Love, London

Emma (1996)

Ernest Saves Christmas

Face/Off*

Finding Vivian Maier*

First Blood

Florence Foster Jenkins*

Grindhouse: Death Proof*

Grindhouse: Planet Terror*

Hondo

How Stella Got Her Groove Back*

I’ll Be Home for Christmas*

Imagine That*

Jack Reacher

Jackass Number Two

Jersey Girl

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker

Joyful Noise

Judas and the Black Messiah

Just Like a Christmas Movie

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Machine Gun Preacher*

Madea’s Big Happy Family

Megamind

Milk Money*

Mimic*

Mimic 2*

Mimic 3: Sentinel*

Mother!

Pretty Baby*

Rambo III

Rambo: First Blood Part II

RED

RED 2

Regarding Henry

Rise of the Guardians

Rosemary’s Baby

Rounders

Scrapper*

Set It Off*

She’s All That

Sirens

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

Tales from the Darkside: The Movie

Tangerine*

Teaching Mrs. Tingle

That Thing You Do!*

The Addams Family (1991)

The Christmas Classic*

The Dead Zone

The Face of Love*

The Fighting Temptations

The Fugitive

The Hours

The Iron Giant

The Ladies Man

The Prophecy*

The Prophecy 3: The Ascent*

The Prophecy II*

The Prophecy: Forsaken*

The Prophecy: Uprising*

The Shawshank Redemption

The Shining

The Thing*

The To Do List

The Virgin Suicides

The Words

Total Recall*

Trainspotting

Trapped in Paradise*

Triple 9*

Twisted

Up in Smoke

War of the Worlds

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Witness

Wuthering Heights*

Dec. 2

Thriller 40 (Paramount+ Original)

Robbie the Reindeer

Dec. 4

The Price Is Right at Night Christmas Week

Dec. 5

Geddy Lee Asks: Are Bass Players Human Too?

Dec. 6

Digman! (Season 1)

Deliciousness (Season 3)

Ryan’s Mystery Playdate (Season 4)

Dec. 7

The Envoys Season 2

Showing Up*

Dec. 8

Baby Shark’s Big Movie – For the first time in fish-story, Baby Shark is starring in a major ocean picture! Join in on the fun as Baby Shark takes on a new city, friendships, and adventures, all while pop starfish super villain Stariana attempts to topple Baby Shark and become the catchiest fish in the sea. Featuring the voices of Ashley Tisdale, ENHYPEN, Lance Bass, Cardi B, Offset (and their kids Kulture and Wave), Chloe Fineman, Aparna Nancherla, and Ego Nwodim, the new movie premieres December 8 on Paramount+.

Ghosts UK** (Season 2)

Dec. 9

Transformers: The Last Knight

Dec. 10

A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop**

Dec. 11

The Billion Dollar Goal

Jules*

Dec. 12

Born in Synanon

Dec. 13

Love & Hip Hop: Miami (Season 4)

Dec. 15

Finestkind – This Paramount original movie tells the story of two brothers (Ben Foster & Toby Wallace), raised in different worlds, who are reunited as adults over a fateful summer. Set against the backdrop of commercial fishing, the story takes on primal stakes when desperate circumstances force the brothers to strike a deal with a violent Boston crime gang. Along the way, a young woman (Jenna Ortega) finds herself caught perilously in the middle. Sacrifices must be made and bonds between brothers, friends, lovers, and a father (Tommy Lee Jones) and his son are put to the ultimate test.

The National Christmas Tree Lighting**

Dec. 17

Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Celebration Concert Special**

Dec. 20

Golda*

Dec. 21

Beau Is Afraid*

Dec. 22

The 25th Annual a Home for the Holidays**

Dec. 23

Frosty Returns**

Dec. 26

No Escape*

Dec. 27

The 46th Annual Kennedy Center Honors**

Dec. 31

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash**

Yay Sports!

Dec. 2: SEC Championship – Georgia vs. Alabama*

Dec. 3: NFL ON CBS Week 13 (check local listings)

Dec. 3: Major League Fishing*

Dec. 3: Serie A – Napoli vs. Inter

Dec. 8: Serie A – Juventus vs. Napoli

Dec. 9: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Illinois @ Tennessee*

Dec. 9: College Football on CBS – The Army-Navy Game*

Dec. 10: NFL ON CBS Week 14 Doubleheader (check local listings)

Dec. 10: Barclays Women’s Super League – Arsenal vs. Chelsea

Dec. 10: Barclays Women’s Super League – Tottenham vs. Manchester United Dec. 11: Concacaf W Gold Cup Draw

Dec. 12-13: UEFA Champions League Matchday 6

Dec. 12: UEFA Champions League – Manchester United vs. Bayern Munich

Dec. 13: UEFA Champions League – Newcastle United vs. AC Milan

Dec. 14: UEFA Europa League – Matchday 6

Dec. 14: UEFA Europa Conference League – Matchday 6

Dec. 16: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Kansas @ Indiana*

Dec. 16: CBS Sports Classic – UCLA vs. Ohio State & North Carolina vs. Kentucky*

Dec. 16: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol Final

Dec. 17: NFL ON CBS Week 15 (check local listings)

Dec. 17: Dubai Sail Grand Prix*

Dec. 18: UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Draw

Dec. 23: Serie A – Roma vs. Napoli

Dec. 23: NFL Slimetime*

Dec. 23: PBR Rodeo*

Dec. 23: Rogue Invitational*

Dec. 23: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Vanderbilt vs. Memphis*

Dec. 24: NFL ON CBS Week 16 (check local listings)

Dec. 25: NFL ON CBS Christmas Day – Las Vegas Raiders @ Kansas City Chiefs

Dec. 29: Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl*

Dec. 30: Serie A – Juventus vs. Roma

Dec. 30: PBR*

Dec. 30: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Creighton @ Marquette*

Dec. 30: NCAA Men’s Basketball – UCLA @ Oregon*

Dec. 31: NFL ON CBS Week 17 Doubleheader (check local listings)

Throughout December: Italian Serie A competition

Throughout December: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition

Throughout December: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A competition

Throughout December: Scottish Professional Football League competition

Throughout December: Combate Global competition

Throughout December: AFC Champions League competition

Throughout December: Barclays Women’s Super League competition

*Title is available to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers.

**All Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers can live stream CBS titles via the live feed on Paramount+. Those titles will be available on-demand to all subscribers the day after they air live.