November brings the return of the Good Burger series, a JFK tell-all documentary, and Scream 4 (among more) to Paramount+.

Coming to Paramount+ in November 2023

Paramount+ Originals, Exclusives, and Premieres

November 1

Ink Master (Season 15 premiere)

November 5

Lawmen: Bass Reeves (premiere)

November 7

De La Calle (premiere)

FBI True (Season 4 premiere)

November 9

Colin From Accounts (premiere)

November 10

The Curse* (premiere)

November 14

JFK: What the Doctors Saw (premiere)

November 22

Good Burger 2 (premiere)

Library shows coming to Paramount+

November 1

Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness (Season 2)

RuPaul's Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular

November 3

Let's Make a Dream Primetime**

November 6

The Eternal Memory

November 12

Assassin Club

November 14

NCIS: Sydney (Season 1)**

PAW Patrol (Season 8)

Pay Or Die

November 15

Basketball Wives (Season 10)

The Loud House Thanksgiving Special

The Exhibit: Finding the Next Great Artist (Season 1)

November 16

Ghosts UK (Season 1)**

November 21

A Song Film by Kishi Bashi: Omoiyari

Alive in Bronze

Birthing a Nation: The Resistance of Mary Gaffney

Last Song from Kabul: The Day The Music Stopped

Tattoo on My Brain

The ABCs of Book Banning by Grace Lin

November 22

Drag Race Mexico (Season 1)

The Last Cowboy (Season 3)

November 28

The Billion Dollar Goal (Season 1)

Library movies coming to Paramount+

November 1

A Boy Named Charlie Brown

A Very Brady Sequel

Above the Rim

Aeon Flux*

Alfie (2004)

Along Came a Spider

American Gun

Ashby

Bad Santa

Bad Santa 2

Black Hawk Down

Bloodsport*

Blue Hawaii

Blue Velvet*

Boomerang*

Bounce

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason

Bridget Jones's Baby

Cadillac Man*

Catch Me If You Can

Chicago

Christmas Eve

City of God

Cold Mountain

Cool World*

Detective Story

Dreamgirls

Easy Come, Easy Go

Enemy at the Gates

Everyone Says I Love You*

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Footloose (2011)

Forces of Nature

Four Brothers

Fun in Acapulco

Funny Face

G.I. Blues

Girls! Girls! Girls!

Gladiator

Grumpy Old Men

Happy Christmas

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back

Keeping Up with the Steins

King Creole

Kinky Boots (2005)

Kiss the Girls

Like a Boss (2020)

Long Shot

Love, Rosie

Menace II Society*

Mistletoe Ranch*

Moonlight and Valentino

My Fair Lady

Mystic Pizza*

No Strings Attached

Paradise, Hawaiian Style

Peanuts: Bon Voyage Charlie Brown (And Don't Come Back!!)

Rabbit-Proof Fence

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

Rat Race

Remember Pearl Harbor

Reservoir Dogs*

Roman Holiday

Rosie the Riveter

Roustabout

Rules of Engagement

Runaway Bride

Sabrina (1954)

Sahara

Sands of Iwo Jima

Santa Stole Our Dog!

Saving Christmas*

Saving Private Ryan

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Scream 4

Scrooge (1970)

Shutter Island

Small Time Crooks*

Snake Eyes

Snoopy, Come Home

Staying Alive

Stop-Loss

Sunset Boulevard

Superstar

The Actors

The Babysitter

The Bad News Bears* (1976)

The Big Short

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

The Collective*

The Color Purple

The Counselor*

The Crying Game*

The English Patient

The Godfather (Remastered)*

The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (Remastered)*

The Godfather Part II (Remastered)*

The Heartbreak Kid

The Kite Runner*

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Out-of-Towners (1999)

The Out-of-Towners (1970)

The Perks Of Being A Wallflower*

The Romantics

The Stepford Wives (2004)

The Switch

The Terminal

The Town

The Traveler

The Truman Show

The Uninvited

The War of the Worlds (1953)

The Wiz*

The Woman in Red*

The Wood

Uncommon Valor

Unfaithful*

Up In The Air

Virtuosity

Wall Street*

What Men Want

What Women Want

When Harry Met Sally*

Wolves of War*

November 9

Lucky Number Slevin

Miracles Across 125th Street

November 14

The Accused

November 15

Dead Shot*

The Crusades*

November 23

Southpaw*

November 27

The Lesson*

November 28

Earth Mama*

