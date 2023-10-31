November brings the return of the Good Burger series, a JFK tell-all documentary, and Scream 4 (among more) to Paramount+.
Coming to Paramount+ in November 2023
Paramount+ Originals, Exclusives, and Premieres
November 1
- Ink Master (Season 15 premiere)
November 5
- Lawmen: Bass Reeves (premiere)
November 7
- De La Calle (premiere)
- FBI True (Season 4 premiere)
November 9
- Colin From Accounts (premiere)
November 10
- The Curse* (premiere)
November 14
- JFK: What the Doctors Saw (premiere)
November 22
- Good Burger 2 (premiere)
Library shows coming to Paramount+
November 1
- Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness (Season 2)
- RuPaul's Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular
November 3
- Let's Make a Dream Primetime**
November 6
- The Eternal Memory
November 12
- Assassin Club
November 14
- NCIS: Sydney (Season 1)**
- PAW Patrol (Season 8)
- Pay Or Die
November 15
- Basketball Wives (Season 10)
- The Loud House Thanksgiving Special
- The Exhibit: Finding the Next Great Artist (Season 1)
November 16
- Ghosts UK (Season 1)**
November 21
- A Song Film by Kishi Bashi: Omoiyari
- Alive in Bronze
- Birthing a Nation: The Resistance of Mary Gaffney
- Last Song from Kabul: The Day The Music Stopped
- Tattoo on My Brain
- The ABCs of Book Banning by Grace Lin
November 22
- Drag Race Mexico (Season 1)
- The Last Cowboy (Season 3)
November 28
- The Billion Dollar Goal (Season 1)
Library movies coming to Paramount+
November 1
- A Boy Named Charlie Brown
- A Very Brady Sequel
- Above the Rim
- Aeon Flux*
- Alfie (2004)
- Along Came a Spider
- American Gun
- Ashby
- Bad Santa
- Bad Santa 2
- Black Hawk Down
- Bloodsport*
- Blue Hawaii
- Blue Velvet*
- Boomerang*
- Bounce
- Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
- Bridget Jones's Baby
- Cadillac Man*
- Catch Me If You Can
- Chicago
- Christmas Eve
- City of God
- Cold Mountain
- Cool World*
- Detective Story
- Dreamgirls
- Easy Come, Easy Go
- Enemy at the Gates
- Everyone Says I Love You*
- Ferris Bueller's Day Off
- Footloose (2011)
- Forces of Nature
- Four Brothers
- Fun in Acapulco
- Funny Face
- G.I. Blues
- Girls! Girls! Girls!
- Gladiator
- Grumpy Old Men
- Happy Christmas
- Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
- Keeping Up with the Steins
- King Creole
- Kinky Boots (2005)
- Kiss the Girls
- Like a Boss (2020)
- Long Shot
- Love, Rosie
- Menace II Society*
- Mistletoe Ranch*
- Moonlight and Valentino
- My Fair Lady
- Mystic Pizza*
- No Strings Attached
- Paradise, Hawaiian Style
- Peanuts: Bon Voyage Charlie Brown (And Don't Come Back!!)
- Rabbit-Proof Fence
- Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
- Rat Race
- Remember Pearl Harbor
- Reservoir Dogs*
- Roman Holiday
- Rosie the Riveter
- Roustabout
- Rules of Engagement
- Runaway Bride
- Sabrina (1954)
- Sahara
- Sands of Iwo Jima
- Santa Stole Our Dog!
- Saving Christmas*
- Saving Private Ryan
- Scooby-Doo (2002)
- Scream 4
- Scrooge (1970)
- Shutter Island
- Small Time Crooks*
- Snake Eyes
- Snoopy, Come Home
- Staying Alive
- Stop-Loss
- Sunset Boulevard
- Superstar
- The Actors
- The Babysitter
- The Bad News Bears* (1976)
- The Big Short
- The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
- The Collective*
- The Color Purple
- The Counselor*
- The Crying Game*
- The English Patient
- The Godfather (Remastered)*
- The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (Remastered)*
- The Godfather Part II (Remastered)*
- The Heartbreak Kid
- The Kite Runner*
- The Lincoln Lawyer
- The Out-of-Towners (1999)
- The Out-of-Towners (1970)
- The Perks Of Being A Wallflower*
- The Romantics
- The Stepford Wives (2004)
- The Switch
- The Terminal
- The Town
- The Traveler
- The Truman Show
- The Uninvited
- The War of the Worlds (1953)
- The Wiz*
- The Woman in Red*
- The Wood
- Uncommon Valor
- Unfaithful*
- Up In The Air
- Virtuosity
- Wall Street*
- What Men Want
- What Women Want
- When Harry Met Sally*
- Wolves of War*
November 9
- Lucky Number Slevin
- Miracles Across 125th Street
November 14
- The Accused
November 15
- Dead Shot*
- The Crusades*
November 23
- Southpaw*
November 27
- The Lesson*
November 28
- Earth Mama*
