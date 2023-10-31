November brings the return of the Good Burger series, a JFK tell-all documentary, and Scream 4 (among more) to Paramount+.

Coming to Paramount+ in November 2023

NFL on CBS

Paramount+ Originals, Exclusives, and Premieres

November 1

  • Ink Master (Season 15 premiere)

November 5

  • Lawmen: Bass Reeves (premiere)

November 7

  • De La Calle (premiere)
  • FBI True (Season 4 premiere)

November 9

  • Colin From Accounts (premiere)

November 10

  • The Curse* (premiere)

November 14

  • JFK: What the Doctors Saw (premiere)

November 22

  • Good Burger 2 (premiere)

Library shows coming to Paramount+

November 1

  • Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness (Season 2)
  • RuPaul's Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular

November 3

  • Let's Make a Dream Primetime**

November 6

  • The Eternal Memory

November 12

  • Assassin Club

November 14

  • NCIS: Sydney (Season 1)**
  • PAW Patrol (Season 8)
  • Pay Or Die

November 15

  • Basketball Wives (Season 10)
  • The Loud House Thanksgiving Special
  • The Exhibit: Finding the Next Great Artist (Season 1)

November 16

  • Ghosts UK (Season 1)**

November 21

  • A Song Film by Kishi Bashi: Omoiyari
  • Alive in Bronze
  • Birthing a Nation: The Resistance of Mary Gaffney
  • Last Song from Kabul: The Day The Music Stopped
  • Tattoo on My Brain
  • The ABCs of Book Banning by Grace Lin

November 22

  • Drag Race Mexico (Season 1)
  • The Last Cowboy (Season 3)

November 28

  • The Billion Dollar Goal (Season 1)

Library movies coming to Paramount+

November 1

RECOMMENDED
Scream movie posters with Halloween background.
All 6 Scream movies, ranked

Andrew Korpan ·

Gale Weathers (Courtney Cox), Randy Meeks (Jamie Kennedy) and Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) next to Ghostface and behind Scream logo.
Who was Ghostface in each Scream film?

Andrew Korpan ·

Scream movie posters with money on thumbnail.
Scream: All six film’s box office hauls, ranked

Andrew Korpan ·

  • A Boy Named Charlie Brown
  • A Very Brady Sequel
  • Above the Rim
  • Aeon Flux*
  • Alfie (2004)
  • Along Came a Spider
  • American Gun
  • Ashby
  • Bad Santa
  • Bad Santa 2
  • Black Hawk Down
  • Bloodsport*
  • Blue Hawaii
  • Blue Velvet*
  • Boomerang*
  • Bounce
  • Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
  • Bridget Jones's Baby
  • Cadillac Man*
  • Catch Me If You Can
  • Chicago
  • Christmas Eve
  • City of God
  • Cold Mountain
  • Cool World*
  • Detective Story
  • Dreamgirls
  • Easy Come, Easy Go
  • Enemy at the Gates
  • Everyone Says I Love You*
  • Ferris Bueller's Day Off
  • Footloose (2011)
  • Forces of Nature
  • Four Brothers
  • Fun in Acapulco
  • Funny Face
  • G.I. Blues
  • Girls! Girls! Girls!
  • Gladiator
  • Grumpy Old Men
  • Happy Christmas
  • Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
  • Keeping Up with the Steins
  • King Creole
  • Kinky Boots (2005)
  • Kiss the Girls
  • Like a Boss (2020)
  • Long Shot
  • Love, Rosie
  • Menace II Society*
  • Mistletoe Ranch*
  • Moonlight and Valentino
  • My Fair Lady
  • Mystic Pizza*
  • No Strings Attached
  • Paradise, Hawaiian Style
  • Peanuts: Bon Voyage Charlie Brown (And Don't Come Back!!)
  • Rabbit-Proof Fence
  • Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
  • Rat Race
  • Remember Pearl Harbor
  • Reservoir Dogs*
  • Roman Holiday
  • Rosie the Riveter
  • Roustabout
  • Rules of Engagement
  • Runaway Bride
  • Sabrina (1954)
  • Sahara
  • Sands of Iwo Jima
  • Santa Stole Our Dog!
  • Saving Christmas*
  • Saving Private Ryan
  • Scooby-Doo (2002)
  • Scream 4
  • Scrooge (1970)
  • Shutter Island
  • Small Time Crooks*
  • Snake Eyes
  • Snoopy, Come Home
  • Staying Alive
  • Stop-Loss
  • Sunset Boulevard
  • Superstar
  • The Actors
  • The Babysitter
  • The Bad News Bears* (1976)
  • The Big Short
  • The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
  • The Collective*
  • The Color Purple
  • The Counselor*
  • The Crying Game*
  • The English Patient
  • The Godfather (Remastered)*
  • The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (Remastered)*
  • The Godfather Part II (Remastered)*
  • The Heartbreak Kid
  • The Kite Runner*
  • The Lincoln Lawyer
  • The Out-of-Towners (1999)
  • The Out-of-Towners (1970)
  • The Perks Of Being A Wallflower*
  • The Romantics
  • The Stepford Wives (2004)
  • The Switch
  • The Terminal
  • The Town
  • The Traveler
  • The Truman Show
  • The Uninvited
  • The War of the Worlds (1953)
  • The Wiz*
  • The Woman in Red*
  • The Wood
  • Uncommon Valor
  • Unfaithful*
  • Up In The Air
  • Virtuosity
  • Wall Street*
  • What Men Want
  • What Women Want
  • When Harry Met Sally*
  • Wolves of War*

November 9

  • Lucky Number Slevin
  • Miracles Across 125th Street

November 14 

  • The Accused

November 15

  • Dead Shot*
  • The Crusades*

November 23

  • Southpaw*

November 27

  • The Lesson*

November 28

  • Earth Mama*

For more information about Paramount+ and their subscription plans, click here.