Check out our definitive list of all the new offerings Paramount+ has in store for you to binge on in February 2024.

It's February! That means love is in the air! Or perhaps you're smelling the slightly less amorous scent emitted by those eating way too many egg-shaped chocolates this month who have yet to discover Lactaid pills. Whether you're looking for romance right now, or feel Valentine's Day is a completely manufactured holiday created by Big Candy and Greeting Card, you are bound to want to watch some rom-coms on your streaming platforms this month — you're only human. And Paramount+ has you covered with offerings like the complete Bridget Jones' trilogy. But if romance isn't your jam right now, there's also some big new additions like Halo, Fire Country and Young Sheldon. So you do you this month — just don't text anyone late at night asking if they want to “Paramount+ and chill”.

New Paramount+ releases: February 2024 (Full Schedule)

February 1

A Bloody Lucky Day – A new Paramount+ original series in which Oh Taek is a down-on-his-luck taxi driver having an uncharacteristic streak of good fortune when he agrees to drive a mysterious man named Geum Hyuk-soo to a faraway city in exchange for an exorbitant fare. But when the passenger reveals himself to be a serial killer, confessing to grisly crimes in his past and murdering others on the highway, the taxi driver must play mind games to ensure his lucky streak doesn’t come to a deadly end.

12 Years a Slave

23 Walks

A River Runs Through It

A Thousand Words

A Walk on the Moon

Agent Revelation

Alfie (1966)

Alfie (2004)

All Styles

American Hangman

An Unfinished Life

Animal Kingdom

Another Kind of Wedding

Arrivederci, Baby!

Barefoot in the Park

Bangkok Dangerous

Beastly

Beautiful Girls

Benefit of the Doubt

Birthday Girl

Bounce

Bound

Boys and Girls

Bridget Jones's Baby

Bridget Jones's Diary

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason

Brown Girl Begins

Captive

Carolina

Case 39

Chicago

Chocolate City

Clue

Cold Brook

Cold in July

Colewell

Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind

Daniel

Dead Water

Dirty Dancing

Dirty Pretty Things

Don't Look Now

Downeast

Drillbit Taylor

Echo in the Canyon

Ella Enchanted

Ellie and Abbie (& Ellie's Dead Aunt)

Enduring Love

Enough Said

Extraordinary Measures

Fade to Black

Fancy Pants

Foxfire

Freedom Writers

Freedom's Path

French Postcards

Fresh

Friedkin Uncut

Friends with Benefits

Fully Realized Humans

Fun in Acapulco

Funny Face

Game 6

G.I. Blues

Girls! Girls! Girls!

God's Pocket

Hamlet (2004)

Hands Up

Harlem Nights

Harold and Maude

Hell or High Water

Hellion

Home for the Holidays

Hoop Dreams

In & Out

It Started In Naples

International Falls

Interview With the Vampire

Italian for Beginners

Jersey Girl

Just a Kiss

KEVIN GARNETT: Anything Is Possible

Kinky Boots (2006)

Labor Day

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life

Lee Daniels' The Butler

Like Water for Chocolate

Lincoln

Love Jones

Love Spreads

Love Story

Lucky Them

Magnolia

Maid in Manhattan

Malena

Margot at the Wedding

Mindhunters

Moonlight and Valentino

Morning Glory

Murder On The Orient Express (1974)

Muriel's Wedding

Night Falls On Manhattan

No Country for Old Men

No Strings Attached

Once Upon A Time In The West

Passion Play: Russell Westbrook

Perfect Sense

Phil

Premature

Project Ithaca

Red Tails

Rhapsody of Love

Risky Business

Roman Holiday

Romeo and Juliet

Run with the Hunted

Sabrina (1954)

Sahara

Savage

Save the Last Dance

Shaft (2000)

Shuttlecock: Director's Cut

Sidewalks of New York

Sirens

Slow Burn

Sound of Violence

Sunset Boulevard

Superpower

Superstar

Swingers

The Appearance

The Cider House Rules

The Fighting Temptations

The First Nudie Musical

The Get Together

The Good Girl

The Great Gatsby (1974)

The Harder They Come

The Help

The Honeymooners

The Iron Giant

The Ladies Man

The Ledge

The Long Kiss Goodnight

The Long Shadow

The Love Guru

The Loved Ones

The Original Kings of Comedy

The Out-of-Towners (1970)

The Out-of-Towners (1999)

The Ramen Girl

The Romantics

The Secret Life of Bees

The Sunlit Night

The Weather Man

The Wrong Todd

Tigerland

Tone-Deaf

Trading Places

True Grit (1969)

Urban Cowboy

Vampire in Brooklyn

Virtuosity

Walkaway Joe

We Own the Night

We Were Soldiers

What Breaks the Ice

What Women Want

When a Stranger Calls

When We Were Kings

Wuthering Heights (2003)

Why Stop Now

William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet

Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!

Wish You Were Here

Your Sister's Sister

Zodiac

February 2

Kokomo City

Past Lives

The Tiger's Apprentice (Paramount+ Original Movie) – The life of Chinese-American teenager Tom Lee changes forever when he discovers he is part of a long lineage of magical protectors known as the Guardians. With guidance from a mythical tiger named Hu, Tom trains up to take on Loo, a force that is as powerful as a Guardian but with evil intentions to use magic to destroy humanity. To have a fighting chance against Loo, Tom must reunite all twelve Zodiac animal warriors and master his own newly discovered powers.

February 4

The 66th GRAMMY Awards – Hosted by Trevor Noah, celebrate Music's Biggest Night, the 66th GRAMMY Awards®, which will honor music's biggest stars, upcoming artists, and feature show-stopping live performances. The GRAMMYs® will air live on Sunday, Feb. 4, at 8-11:30 p.m. ET/5-8:30 p.m. PT from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. and stream on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs).

February 6

#CYBERSLEUTHS: THE IDAHO MURDERS (Paramount+ Original) – Three-Part Docuseries Unravels the Surging World of the Online Sleuths Who Have Taken on the Savage Slaying of Four University of Idaho Students

February 7

Bar Rescue (Season 8)

Behind The Music (Season 2)

Danger Force (Season 2)

Fever Pitch: The Rise of the Premier League (Season 1)

MTV Couples Retreat (Season 3)

Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City Season 1-3

The Love Experiment (Season 1)

February 8

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials (2024)

Halo Season 2 premiere – With the galaxy on the brink of destruction, Master Chief John-117 leads his team of Spartans against the alien threat known as the Covenant.

February 10

Pixie

February 11

Tracker (Season 1)

The Last Voyage of the Demeter

February 12

Bob Hearts Abishola (Season 5)

NCIS (Season 21)

NCIS: Hawai'i (Season 3)

The Neighborhood (Season 6)

February 13

FBI (Season 6)

FBI: International (Season 3)

FBI: Most Wanted (Season 5)

February 14

The Smurfs (2021) (Season 2)

VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition (Seasons 2-3)

February 15

Ghosts (Season 3)

So Help Me Todd (Season 2)

Young Sheldon (Season 7)

February 16

100 Days to Indy (Season 1)

Blue Bloods (Season 14)

Fire Country (Season 2)

S.W.A.T. (Season 7)

February 18

CSI: Vegas (Season 3)

The Equalizer (Season 4)

February 21

Black Ink Crew Los Angeles (Season 2)

Black Ink Crew New York (Season 10)

The Family Stallone Season 2 premiere

February 23

End of Watch

February 27

As We Speak: Rap Music on Trial (Paramount+ Exclusive) – An exploration of the weaponization of rap lyrics in the US criminal justice system. The documentary follows rap artist Kemba as he journeys through meccas of hip-hop, building the case for rap lyrics and black artist protection via intimate conversations with rappers, academics, politicians, legal experts, and music industry executives.

February 28

Air Disasters (Seasons 18-19)

Survivor (Season 46)

February 29

Elsbeth (Season 1)

That's everything streaming in February 2024 on Paramount+, see you next month!