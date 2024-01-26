It's February! That means love is in the air! Or perhaps you're smelling the slightly less amorous scent emitted by those eating way too many egg-shaped chocolates this month who have yet to discover Lactaid pills. Whether you're looking for romance right now, or feel Valentine's Day is a completely manufactured holiday created by Big Candy and Greeting Card, you are bound to want to watch some rom-coms on your streaming platforms this month — you're only human. And Paramount+ has you covered with offerings like the complete Bridget Jones' trilogy. But if romance isn't your jam right now, there's also some big new additions like Halo, Fire Country and Young Sheldon. So you do you this month — just don't text anyone late at night asking if they want to “Paramount+ and chill”.
New Paramount+ releases: February 2024 (Full Schedule)
February 1
A Bloody Lucky Day – A new Paramount+ original series in which Oh Taek is a down-on-his-luck taxi driver having an uncharacteristic streak of good fortune when he agrees to drive a mysterious man named Geum Hyuk-soo to a faraway city in exchange for an exorbitant fare. But when the passenger reveals himself to be a serial killer, confessing to grisly crimes in his past and murdering others on the highway, the taxi driver must play mind games to ensure his lucky streak doesn’t come to a deadly end.
12 Years a Slave
23 Walks
A River Runs Through It
A Thousand Words
A Walk on the Moon
Agent Revelation
Alfie (1966)
Alfie (2004)
All Styles
American Hangman
An Unfinished Life
Animal Kingdom
Another Kind of Wedding
Arrivederci, Baby!
Barefoot in the Park
Bangkok Dangerous
Beastly
Beautiful Girls
Benefit of the Doubt
Birthday Girl
Bounce
Bound
Boys and Girls
Bridget Jones's Baby
Bridget Jones's Diary
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
Brown Girl Begins
Captive
Carolina
Case 39
Chicago
Chocolate City
Clue
Cold Brook
Cold in July
Colewell
Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind
Daniel
Dead Water
Dirty Dancing
Dirty Pretty Things
Don't Look Now
Downeast
Drillbit Taylor
Echo in the Canyon
Ella Enchanted
Ellie and Abbie (& Ellie's Dead Aunt)
Enduring Love
Enough Said
Extraordinary Measures
Fade to Black
Fancy Pants
Foxfire
Freedom Writers
Freedom's Path
French Postcards
Fresh
Friedkin Uncut
Friends with Benefits
Fully Realized Humans
Fun in Acapulco
Funny Face
Game 6
G.I. Blues
Girls! Girls! Girls!
God's Pocket
Hamlet (2004)
Hands Up
Harlem Nights
Harold and Maude
Hell or High Water
Hellion
Home for the Holidays
Hoop Dreams
In & Out
It Started In Naples
International Falls
Interview With the Vampire
Italian for Beginners
Jersey Girl
Just a Kiss
KEVIN GARNETT: Anything Is Possible
Kinky Boots (2006)
Labor Day
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life
Lee Daniels' The Butler
Like Water for Chocolate
Lincoln
Love Jones
Love Spreads
Love Story
Lucky Them
Magnolia
Maid in Manhattan
Malena
Margot at the Wedding
Mindhunters
Moonlight and Valentino
Morning Glory
Murder On The Orient Express (1974)
Muriel's Wedding
Night Falls On Manhattan
No Country for Old Men
No Strings Attached
Once Upon A Time In The West
Passion Play: Russell Westbrook
Perfect Sense
Phil
Premature
Project Ithaca
Red Tails
Rhapsody of Love
Risky Business
Roman Holiday
Romeo and Juliet
Run with the Hunted
Sabrina (1954)
Sahara
Savage
Save the Last Dance
Shaft (2000)
Shuttlecock: Director's Cut
Sidewalks of New York
Sirens
Slow Burn
Sound of Violence
Sunset Boulevard
Superpower
Superstar
Swingers
The Appearance
The Cider House Rules
The Fighting Temptations
The First Nudie Musical
The Get Together
The Good Girl
The Great Gatsby (1974)
The Harder They Come
The Help
The Honeymooners
The Iron Giant
The Ladies Man
The Ledge
The Long Kiss Goodnight
The Long Shadow
The Love Guru
The Loved Ones
The Original Kings of Comedy
The Out-of-Towners (1970)
The Out-of-Towners (1999)
The Ramen Girl
The Romantics
The Secret Life of Bees
The Sunlit Night
The Weather Man
The Wrong Todd
Tigerland
Tone-Deaf
Trading Places
True Grit (1969)
Urban Cowboy
Vampire in Brooklyn
Virtuosity
Walkaway Joe
We Own the Night
We Were Soldiers
What Breaks the Ice
What Women Want
When a Stranger Calls
When We Were Kings
Wuthering Heights (2003)
Why Stop Now
William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet
Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!
Wish You Were Here
Your Sister's Sister
Zodiac
February 2
Kokomo City
Past Lives
The Tiger's Apprentice (Paramount+ Original Movie) – The life of Chinese-American teenager Tom Lee changes forever when he discovers he is part of a long lineage of magical protectors known as the Guardians. With guidance from a mythical tiger named Hu, Tom trains up to take on Loo, a force that is as powerful as a Guardian but with evil intentions to use magic to destroy humanity. To have a fighting chance against Loo, Tom must reunite all twelve Zodiac animal warriors and master his own newly discovered powers.
February 4
The 66th GRAMMY Awards – Hosted by Trevor Noah, celebrate Music's Biggest Night, the 66th GRAMMY Awards®, which will honor music's biggest stars, upcoming artists, and feature show-stopping live performances. The GRAMMYs® will air live on Sunday, Feb. 4, at 8-11:30 p.m. ET/5-8:30 p.m. PT from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. and stream on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs).
February 6
#CYBERSLEUTHS: THE IDAHO MURDERS (Paramount+ Original) – Three-Part Docuseries Unravels the Surging World of the Online Sleuths Who Have Taken on the Savage Slaying of Four University of Idaho Students
February 7
Bar Rescue (Season 8)
Behind The Music (Season 2)
Danger Force (Season 2)
Fever Pitch: The Rise of the Premier League (Season 1)
MTV Couples Retreat (Season 3)
Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City Season 1-3
The Love Experiment (Season 1)
February 8
Super Bowl Greatest Commercials (2024)
Halo Season 2 premiere – With the galaxy on the brink of destruction, Master Chief John-117 leads his team of Spartans against the alien threat known as the Covenant.
February 10
Pixie
February 11
Tracker (Season 1)
The Last Voyage of the Demeter
February 12
Bob Hearts Abishola (Season 5)
NCIS (Season 21)
NCIS: Hawai'i (Season 3)
The Neighborhood (Season 6)
February 13
FBI (Season 6)
FBI: International (Season 3)
FBI: Most Wanted (Season 5)
February 14
The Smurfs (2021) (Season 2)
VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition (Seasons 2-3)
February 15
Ghosts (Season 3)
So Help Me Todd (Season 2)
Young Sheldon (Season 7)
February 16
100 Days to Indy (Season 1)
Blue Bloods (Season 14)
Fire Country (Season 2)
S.W.A.T. (Season 7)
February 18
CSI: Vegas (Season 3)
The Equalizer (Season 4)
February 21
Black Ink Crew Los Angeles (Season 2)
Black Ink Crew New York (Season 10)
The Family Stallone Season 2 premiere
February 23
End of Watch
February 27
As We Speak: Rap Music on Trial (Paramount+ Exclusive) – An exploration of the weaponization of rap lyrics in the US criminal justice system. The documentary follows rap artist Kemba as he journeys through meccas of hip-hop, building the case for rap lyrics and black artist protection via intimate conversations with rappers, academics, politicians, legal experts, and music industry executives.
February 28
Air Disasters (Seasons 18-19)
Survivor (Season 46)
February 29
Elsbeth (Season 1)
