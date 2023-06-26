The New York Giants and running back Saquon Barkley remain at a contract impasse. But that has not stopped him from working out with the Giants' quarterback, Daniel Jones, this offseason.

Via WFAN's Brandon Tierney:

What a day!! Boys punch a ticket to states and Big Blue’s dynamic duo getting in some reps on the side field. So gracious with all of the kids. Absolute class acts. pic.twitter.com/ZYLz9gB75f — Brandon Tierney (@BrandonTierney) June 25, 2023

Barkley is reportedly seeking a new deal before July 17, which is the deadline for a team that has designated a franchise tag to sign a player to a multi-year contract or extension, per NFL Operations. The Giants placed a franchise tag on Barkley in March.

Saquon Barkley is a talented player. Last season, he played 16 games for the Giants and had a career-best 1,312 rushing yards with 10 touchdowns. He also had the second-most receiving yards in his career (338).

Jones received a four-year, $160 million extension in March. He has voiced his support for Barkley, as noted in a story by The Athletic:

“Obviously, Saquon is a close friend of mine, and he's been a very important part of what we've done here, and he's a tremendous part of this offense,” Jones said. “I hope they can get something done. That's between them.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

If Barkley and the Giants do not agree to a contract extension, he will have to play on the franchise tag worth $10,091,000 in 2023. He is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 if the sides do not reach a new deal.

He said in a statement to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter he would not be at the Giants' mandatory minicamp. Here's why, in his words:

“As I have previously stated, I'm not looking to set any contract records,” Barkley said. “I'm not demanding to be the highest paid player at my position.

“…My goal is just to be compensated respectfully based on my contributions to the team on the field and in the locker room. I've been in talks with the Giants throughout the offseason. If at some point there's a deal to be made that is fair to both sides on the table, I'll be ready to sign.”