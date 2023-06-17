Former New York Giants running back Brandon Jacobs played most of his career with the franchise, and after telling the New York Post this week that “nobody wants to pay running backs,” he made it clear he is pulling for Saquon Barkley to get what he's worth.

“We're going through something here with Saquon at the moment,” Jacobs said on Thursday. “I see a dynamic, generational talent even still at this age he is, I still see that guy. I still see him being super explosive, making stuff happen. I'd say he's devalued because he feels he's devalued.”

Barkley is learning the hard way that the NFL isn't keen on paying top dollar to running bags. He refused to sign the franchise tag tender of $10.1 million, and therefore was not able to participate in the team's offseason workout program.

“I think the dollar amount they're offering is great — $13 million a year,” Jacobs continued. “I think he wants most of that money front-loaded in his contract, he wants most of it guaranteed. I think that's the problem we're dealing with now. I can't say he's wrong.”

The Giants and Barkley have until Jul. 17 to agree to a new contract; if that doesn't happen, he will be forced to sign the tag and play for the $10.1 million, or sit out the season.

Brandon Jacobs has been through a similar situation back in 2009, when he was slapped with the $6.6 million franchise tag after the then-26-year-old was coming off career highs in rushing yards and touchdowns.

“They franchised me with the intent to do a deal and we got a deal done,’” Jacobs said, per the Post. “They did it to keep me off the market. I wanted to be here so it really didn't bother me and it was going to be more than they were offering me per year anyway.”

Jacobs made it clear that he and Saquon Barkley have been in contact, and spoken about the contract situation last season.

“I came up here, we talked about his contract being up, I said don't let it distract him, stay focused on the rest of the season and try not to pay attention to what other people are making.”

Unfortunately, it looks like the opposite has happened, and it will be interesting to see if the saga will conclude before Week 1.