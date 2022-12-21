By Jim Cerny · 4 min read

The New York Jets’ Week 16 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars is crucial to the playoff chances for the two AFC teams. Ahead of the Jaguars-Jets game, we’ll be making our Jets Week 16 predictions as Zach Wilson gets the start again for the injured Mike White.

Quite simply, the team that loses Sunday at MetLife Stadium likely will have its playoff dream end. Each team needs to win out over the final three weeks and then get some help along the way.

The Jets are 7-7 and have lost three straight and four of five. The Jaguars are 6-8, coming off a huge overtime win against the Dallas Cowboys and have won three of four.

The Jaguars are 2-5 on the road, while the Jets are 3-4 at home. Something must give.

Wet, windy playing conditions are expected. So, that must be factored in as well.

That said, let’s look at our Jets Week 16 predictions.

3. Carl Lawson finally has breakout game for Jets

That Carl Lawson is on the field and has started all 14 games so far this season is a major accomplishment. He didn’t play a single snap last season after tearing his Achilles in training camp.

But all things considered, it feels like Lawson hasn’t quite broken out in the way the Jets expected, and need, this season. Lawson has six sacks, the most since his rookie season in 2017 (8.5). He’s third on the Jets with 38 QB pressures (Quinnen Williams 45, John Franklin-Myers (39) and leads them with 14 QB hits.

Carl Lawson on Goal Setting: "The sky is the limit." pic.twitter.com/7AT52Qauz9 — New York Jets (@nyjets) June 11, 2021

But there have been games when he has been invisible. Consistency has eluded him the season. Outside of a monster game against the Miami Dolphins in Week 5 (a sack and 8 QB pressures), Lawson has not been the dominant the player the Jets counted on.

This week he faces backup left tackle Walker Little since Jaguars starter Cam Robinson sustained a torn meniscus last week. Lawson must dominate and put consistent pressure on Jags QB Trevor Lawrence, assuming he’s good to go. Jacksonville’s offensive line has been terrific this season in pass protection. It’ll be up to Lawson to exploit the one potential weak spot.

It says here that Lawson will come through with the signature game of his Jets tenure.

2. For one day, Zach Wilson will keep up with Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson are forever linked. Lawrence was the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Wilson was selected second overall. The quarterbacks will be compared the entirety of the NFL careers.

Last season, Wilson led the Jets to a 26-21 win against the Jaguars in Week 15. Lawrence had the much better day throwing the ball, but Wilson scored on a scintillating 51-yard run and led a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter.

Did not expect Zach Wilson to have the greatest TD run by a quarterback this year, but here we are #Jets#Jaguars#HolySmokespic.twitter.com/GHYqNZqMTq — John Breech (@johnbreech) December 26, 2021

This season, Lawrence has blossomed into a star (3,520 yards, 66 percent completion percentage, 24 TDs, 7 INTs, 96.6 rating). Wilson, of course, has not (1,596 yards, 54.9 completion percentage, 6 TDs, 6 INTs, 75.3 rating).

After being benched for three weeks and consulting three Super Bowl MVPs for advice, Wilson returned last Sunday against the Detroit Lions and made some big plays. But overall, he was erratic and inconsistent. He’s going to make some plays against a so-so Jaguars defense this week, as well, and will be better than in the Lions loss.

Each quarterback will be hampered by the nasty weather. Turnovers will be key.

Lawrence has had the far better season, but on this day, Wilson will stand toe-to-toe with him.

1. Jets edge Jaguars, remain alive in AFC playoff race

The Jaguars are hot. The Jets are not.

Seems like a bad recipe for New York to keep its playoff hopes alive.

But the Jets’ defense will rise to the occasion Sunday. Embarrassed by a huge game-turning mistake last week against the Lions and buoyed by the return of stud lineman Quinnen Williams, the defense rebounds in a huge way against the Jaguars.

The Jets will get three field goals from Greg Zuerlein and just enough offense from Wilson and Co. in a 23-17 win.