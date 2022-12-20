By Jim Cerny · 2 min read

Zach Wilson sought the advice of three legendary quarterbacks when he was benched by the New York Jets recently. He spoke with Hall-of-Famers Steve Young and Kurt Warner, as well as Drew Brees, who’s a shoo-in for induction when eligible.

Wilson said the sage advice from the three Super Bowl champions was invaluable as he grappled with the emotions of losing his starting job to Mike White in Week 12.

“Some of the biggest things I took from it was where you want to get, this is just going to help you get there faster,” Wilson explained Tuesday. “The bumps, the ups and downs, you’re eventually going to make your way through it. And along the way you’ll learn a lot of really good lessons.”

"I've always believed in myself since day one. Regardless if anyone else does or not, I've always believed in myself. At the end of the day I have a great support system and I think the guys around me believe in me as well" -Zach Wilson on working on his confidence pic.twitter.com/7G1usuoJDw — Jets Videos (@snyjets) December 20, 2022

Wilson said he specifically spoke to these three NFL legends because they’re “just guys that have had a lot of adversity in their careers.”

After a rocky rookie campaign in 2021, Wilson missed the first three games this season with a knee injury. He then posted a 5-2 record as the starter despite his uneven play. After a brutal Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots, Wilson was benched. He was inactive for three games before White was ruled out last week with fractured ribs.

Wilson was 18-of-35 for 317 yards with two touchdowns and one costly interception in a 20-17 loss to the Detroit Lions last Sunday. He’s completed 54.9 percent of his passes this season, throwing six touchdowns and six interceptions.

Coach Robert Saleh preached patience for the 23-year-old on Monday.

“I’m just grateful to be playing, and playing here in New York,” Wilson said.

With White still not cleared for contact by doctors, Zach Wilson will start Thursday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It’s a must-win for the Jets (7-7) who are ninth in the AFC and have lost three straight and four of five.