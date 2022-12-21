By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

As the Jacksonville Jaguars get ready to face the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football, it appears they have received some good and some bad news on the injury front. While it looks like rising star quarterback Trevor Lawrence will play, the same can’t be said for rookie edge rusher Travon Walker.

On their final injury report of the week, Lawrence was limited at practice with a toe injury and deemed questionable for the game. Walker was held out of practice with an ankle injury and ruled out for Week 16.

Walker was held out of the Jags’ 40-34 overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15. Prior to that, the first overall pick hadn’t missed a game, racking up 45 tackles, four for a loss, eight QB hits, 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble and an interception.

Lawrence has helped turn the Jaguars season around and has given the team a real shot of reaching the playoffs. On the year, he has completed 66% of his passes for 3,520 yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Lawrence is ranked sixth in the league in passing touchdowns and ninth in passing yards.

While he was limited with his toe injury, Lawrence has played through the injury the last couple of weeks. The fact he was able to get any practice in shows that he will likely be ready to play on Thursday Night Football.

At 6-8, the Jaguars are just two games out of a Wild Card spot. However, the Jets, at 7-7, are chasing that spot as well. They may not have Walker, but if Jacksonville wants to keep their postseason hopes alive, they’ll need Lawrence healthy and at his best.