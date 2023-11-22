As New York and Miami play each other this Thanksgiving, we assess the game and make our Jets Week 12 predictions.

The New York Jets are a hot mess heading into their Week 12 clash on Black Friday against the Miami Dolphins. They’ve lost three in a row, were thoroughly embarrassed 32-6 last week against the Buffalo Bill, and will start journeyman Tim Boyle at quarterback with Zach Wilson demoted to third string. With that said, ahead of the Jets-Dolphins game, we will be making our Jets Week 12 predictions.

When the NFL schedule was released in the offseason, it was exciting that the Jets and Dolphins would meet in the league's first-ever game on Black Friday. AFC East rivals. Perhaps first place on the line. Aaron Rodgers vs. Tua Tagovailoa.

But that's not the reality. The Dolphins (7-3) are in first place, but there’s no battle for the top spot in the division as far as the Jets (4-6) are concerned.

And no, a Boyle-Tagovailoa matchup is not exactly sexy.

But this game is important. The Dolphins are 2-2 in their past four games and have the Bills (6-5) right behind them in the standings. And in the wacky AFC playoff race, the Jets are still in it, though a loss Friday likely would finish them before the calendar flips to December.

That said, let’s examine several bold Jets Week 12 predictions against the Dolphins.

Tim Boyle will lead the Jets offense to a touchdown

This may not appear to be such a bold take. NFL quarterbacks are expected to lead their teams to touchdowns. But the Jets had gone 12 quarters and 40 possessions without a touchdown by their offense until Wilson connected with Breece Hall on a short TD pass last week.

With Wilson benched, Boyle gets the chance to right some of the Jets wrongs on offense, notably getting them in the end zone. And Boyle will do that Friday. Unfortunately for the Jets, it will happen just once.

Boyle is going to struggle against a solid Dolphins defense and fierce pass rush. There’s a reason why Boyle began the season on the practice squad. Jets fans expecting a major jolt to the offense will be sorely disappointed this week, some perhaps even wishing for the good old days with Wilson at QB.

OK, maybe that's a stretch.

But it's not going to be pretty for Boyle. He will, however, lead one scoring drive. And for a bonus bold prediction, it says here Boyle will throw a touchdown pass, his first since the 2021 season.

Jets defense allows 400 yards for second time this season

The Jets defense was kicked in the teeth last week by the Bills, allowing 393 yards of total offense, and so the expectation is that they will bounce back with a better performance this week.

However, they’ll be facing the top offense in the NFL and a unit looking to regain its mojo after so-so outings the past two games. The Dolphins were held to 292 total yards and 14 points in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9 and 20 points in a win last week against the Las Vegas Raiders (they did have 422 total yards, though).

The Jets are 30th in the NFL against the run, so look for the Dolphins to set the tone on the ground with their No. 2-ranked rushing attack. That’ll soften things up for Tagovailoa and his precision passing game. Miami will roll up 400-plus yards against the Jets, who surrendered that many just once this season, in Week 5 against the Denver Broncos.

Along with giving up so many yards, the Jets also will not sack Tagovailoa. Miami quarterbacks have been sacked only 16 times this season, third fewest in the NFL.

Dalvin Cook will rush for more yards than Breece Hall for the Jets

Dalvin Cook has 13 carries in the past five games, and only once this season has the four-time Pro Bowler had more than eight in one game. So, this may seem to be a curious prediction, especially since Hall is the unquestioned lead running back.

But Hall has had a difficult time getting untracked the past few games behind the patchwork Jets offensive line. Cook is starting to show life recently with a 10-yard burst in each of the past two games. And offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is on the hotseat, trying to find ways to move the chains before the season completely falls apart.

So, the timing feels right to get Cook more touches, especially if Hall starts slowly again Friday. That doesn't mean Cook will put up monster numbers, but he'll reach 50 yards for the first time in the Green and White. Hall will be around the 35-yard mark.

Jets’ losing streak will reach four in a 31-10 defeat against the Dolphins

This game doesn’t have a good feeling to it for the Jets. A short week after being beaten, and beaten up, by the Bills. Not to mention they are tossing Boyle to the wolves against a quality defense.

The Jets will turn it over three times and lose their fourth straight game, 31-10.