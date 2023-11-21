The New York Jets received a Mekhi Becton injury update ahead of their upcoming game against the Miami Dolphins

Considering their bad luck this season, the New York Jets did receive some encouraging injury news regarding Mekhi Becton on Tuesday. An MRI showed Becton has a Grade 1 ankle sprain and will be out 1-2 weeks.

Rich Cimini of ESPN reports that Becton sustained a low-ankle sprain, which is not nearly as troublesome as a high-ankle sprain. Cimini also stated that Becton playing on Black Friday against the Miami Dolphins “isn’t out of the question.”

Becton was injured in the first quarter of the Jets’ embarrassing 32-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The massive tackle went to the ground and stayed down while in pass protection. He was helped to the blue tent and then carted to the locker room.

There was major concern that the 24-year-old sustained a major injury on the play. Becton played only one game the past two seasons because of knee issues. So, the fact that it was an ankle injury was somewhat good news. And the MRI results and prognosis were even more positive Tuesday.

Mekhi Becton isn’t just winning his 1 on 1s, he’s back to embarrassing dudes. pic.twitter.com/FekzHFIG2c — JetNation (@JetNation) October 16, 2023

The Jets need all the good news they can get. They’ve lost three straight, have an offensive line that is depleted severely by injury, will start Tim Boyle ahead of the benched Zach Wilson at quarterback and play the first-place Dolphins on short rest this week.

Rookie Carter Warren could make first NFL start this week if Mekhi Becton is out

Rookie fourth-round pick Carter Warren made his NFL debut Sunday when he replaced Becton, and likely will start in his place against Miami unless veteran Duane Brown is healthy enough to play. Brown started the first two games at left tackle before landing on IR with a hip injury.

Becton is one of two Jets offensive linemen to start all 10 games this season (eight at left tackle, two at right tackle). The last man standing on the line is left guard Laken Tomlinson, who’s been healthy all season.

Warren struggled in his debut. He allowed a team-worst five QB pressures against the Bills and received a 34.7 pass blocking grade, per Pro Football Focus. He surrendered one sack; right tackle Max Mitchell allowed two.