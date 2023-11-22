Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is making every effort not to take his demotion to third-string quarterback personally

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has had a rocky start to his career.

After starting the season as Aaron Rodgers' backup, Wilson became the Jets' starter just a handful of plays into the 2023-24 season after Rodgers suffered a season-ending Achilles tear.

Now Wilson is being demoted to third-string quarterback for the Jets, behind Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian. But Wilson isn't taking it personally, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN:

“‘I can't take it personal,” Wilson said of the fall on the depth chart. “It's not a shot at me.”

“I want to see us succeed, whether I'm out there or not,” said Wilson, whose record as a starter is 10-21.”

The Jets are currently 4-6, despite having a solid defense this season. Unfortunately for the team, the problems at quarterback have been too much to overcome.

While the future is uncertain for the Jets quarterback, Cimini writes that he is focused on being all-in for his team, regardless of his role:

“‘It's a lot different,” Wilson said, comparing the two situations. “Obviously, I wasn't doing anything well last year. It was well-deserved. I felt like it was deserved in the locker room. But where I'm at right now, it's like we're truly struggling as an offense. It's hard to point the finger at anybody. I hope we can figure things out and I'll take that if that's the issue.

But Wilson is all in on supporting his Jets teammates.

“No matter what, I just want this team to do well. But it is different. I know I'm a different player. I know I've come a long way. I understand the game more, I feel confident out there playing. For whatever reason, can't get it done. I understand that comes with the position. It's unfortunate, but I'm going to keep working.”‘

The Jets take on the Miami Dophins on Friday.