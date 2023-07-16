The New York Jets come into the season with positivity and hope after trading for one of the best quarterbacks of all time. We are here to share our NFL odds series, and make a 2023 Jets playoffs over-under prediction for the upcoming season.

The Jets made the splash of the offseason by trading for Aaron Rodgers to finally get themselves a quarterback. Now, there are increased expectations as they have one of the best quarterbacks ever on their roster.

The Jets did fairly well last season before collapsing down the stretch. First, they started the season 1-2. But then the Jets reeled off four wins in a row to get themselves to 5-2. Then, a loss to the New England Patriots broke that streak before they beat the Buffalo Bills. The Jets were 7-4 heading into a showdown with the Minnesota Vikings in Week 13. Sadly, the loss in this game started a six-game slide that ended the season with them out of the playoffs for the 12th season in a row.

Rodgers was the big addition in the offseason. However, they also added wide receivers Mercole Hardman and Allan Lazard. They also new center Trystan Colon to boost the line.

The Jets did not suffer many departures and return a roster that is pretty much similar to last season. Regardless, they still have to replace some of the production they got from departed players like Safety Lamarcus Joyner, who led the Jets with three interceptions.

Here are the NFL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Jets Playoffs Odds

Yes: -134

No: +110

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Jets Will Make the Playoffs

Rodgers will enter the Hall of Fame someday. Amazingly, he can still zip the ball at age 39. Rodgers threw for 3,695 yards with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Somehow, this was a “down year” by his standards. Rodgers won the MVP in 2020 and 2021. Thus, he is still a potential MVP candidate, even on a new team. Rodgers will have some solid receivers to throw to. First, there is Garrett Wilson, who caught 83 passes for 463 yards and four scores. He can only get better with the added help he received from the Jets. Now, Hardman and Lazard can both reel in catches at any moment.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Jets also have talented running backs that can take the pressure off Rodgers. First, there is Breece Hall. He rushed 80 times for 463 yards and four touchdowns before tearing his ACL in Week 7. Ultimately, there was no doubt he would have hit 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns, at the minimum, had he stayed healthy. Look for Hall to come back strong. Then, there is Michael Carter, who rushed 114 times for 402 yards and three scores. But Carter works best as a change-of-pace back.

The secondary is strong with cornerback Sauce Gardner, who had two interceptions and 20 pass deflections in his rookie Season. Additionally, D.J. Reed can move like no one else on the field, and makes it tough for receivers to escape.

The Jets will make the playoffs because Rodgers will help make them better. Furthermore, the team has improved in so many areas and will look to take the next step as they look to end the longest playoff drought in the NFL.

Why Jets Will Not Make the Playoffs

There are a few things working against the Jets. First, there is health. Rodgers had an avulsion fracture in his right thumb and it affected his play. Also, Hall might not be the same running back he was before the ACL tear.

The defense looks great. However, how will they respond to the tough schedule that awaits them? The Jets start the season at home with a battle with the Buffalo Bills. Then, they must travel to Arlington to face the Dallas Cowboys. The Jets also will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3 and the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5. Furthermore, they also have dates with the New York Giants, Los Angeles Chargers, and Denver Broncos on their schedule.

If the Jets can get past these games and set themselves up at 8-5 with four left to play, they have a chance to make it. Subsequently, the Miami Dolphins are the toughest opponent they will see over their last four games. But the Jets also must end another streak, as they have lost 14 consecutive games to their division rivals. The Jets must flip the tide against the Patriots this season.

The Jets will miss the playoffs because the pressure to win will be too much for them. Also, the schedule early on is difficult, and it might put them in a hole that is too large to climb out of.

Final 2023 New York Jets Over/Under Playoffs Prediction & Pick

We can always look at the schedule and think it is impossible. However, the Jets nearly went on a playoff run with basically no quarterback last year. Rodgers will lift them up and help them win games they would normally lose. Consequently, this means they will get into the playoffs and end a 12-year drought.

Final 2023 New York Jets Over/Under Playoffs Prediction & Pick: Yes: -134