The second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs is officially off and running with big moments already in the history books. Now, teams are getting a step closer to taking home the Larry O’Brien Trophy, but there is still a long way to go. With the New York Knicks set to travel to face the Miami Heat on Saturday, it means it is time for some Knicks Game 3 bold predictions.

The Knicks finished the regular season with a 47-35 record. With the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference, New York returned to the postseason after a one-year absence. In the first round, the Knicks defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games, marking the franchise’s first playoff series win since 2013.

On the other side of the matchup, Miami went 44-38 in the regular season, earning the No. 7 seed in the East in the process. This represented nine fewer wins compared to 2021-22. The Heat wound up losing to the Atlanta Hawks in the Play-In Tournament before defeating the Chicago Bulls at home to officially clinch a postseason bid.

The team is coming off an upset of the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks, who also had the best record in the league. The Heat went 4-1 against the Bucks in the first round.

Miami managed to steal Game 1 against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, 108-101. However, with the Heat missing Jimmy Butler due to an ankle injury, the Knicks managed to tie the series with a 111-105 victory on Tuesday.

Now at the Kaseya Center in Florida, New York will need to steal a game back on the road. With all this in mind, here are some bold predictions for the New York Knicks for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals versus the Miami Heat on Saturday.

3. New York finishes with at most 10 turnovers and forces 10+ from Miami

With hopes of winning on the road, the Knicks will need to have another solid performance. One area that could be improved for Game 3 is how the Knicks are taking care of the ball.

In Game 1, New York had 13 turnovers that resulted in 22 points for Miami. The Knicks followed it with 10 turnovers in Game 2 for 22 points for the Heat once again. For comparison, New York had a total of 17 points off turnovers across the first two games of the series at Madison Square Garden.

Since both contests were decided by less than 10 points, every lost possession could be extremely costly. Because of that, avoiding turnovers will be key to success on Saturday.

The bold prediction is that New York will finish the day with at most 10 turnovers. Additionally, the Knicks will force 10-plus turnovers by the Heat.

2. Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle combine for 60+ points

On the offensive side of the ball, the Knicks will need everything they can get from their stars. Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle are coming off career years and should remain crucial for the remainder of the series.

In the regular season, Brunson averaged a career-best 24 points, 6.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds. He shot 49.1% from the field, 41.6% from beyond the arc and 82.9% from the free-throw line.

For his performances, Brunson was a finalist for the NBA Most Improved Player Award, losing to Utah’s Lauri Markkanen. He also received a fifth-place vote for the MVP trophy.

Randle put up a career-high 25.1 points, 10 boards and 4.1 assists. He made 45.9% of his field goals, 34.3% of his 3-pointers and 75.7% of his free throws.

In Game 2, Brunson led the way with 30 points, which included six 3-pointers. After missing the series opener, Randle returned recording a double-double with 25 points and 12 rebounds plus 8 assists.

If the duo is on a good day, the Knicks could certainly get a 2-1 lead. The bold prediction is that Brunson and Randle will combine for 60-plus points on Saturday, which could make a big difference for New York.

1. Game 3 is decided in the final minute

At the end of the day, injuries are playing an important role in the series. Without Randle, the Knicks lost Game 1 at home. Without Butler, the Heat could not steal Game 2 at Madison Square Garden.

But even with all the key absences, both games were very close. Based on what both teams are producing, the trend could continue on Saturday.

Miami is the favorite to win Game 3, according to FanDuel. However, the spread is just -3.5, which is tied for the lowest among all matchups that the odds have already been announced.

All things considered, the bold prediction is that Game 3 will be the closest one of the series so far. Fans should expect a thriller throughout the day as it might come down to overtime. In the end, the contest should be decided in the final minute and perhaps even the final possession.