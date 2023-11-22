Brad Ausmus was announced as the new addition to the Yankees staff on Tuesday, replacing Carlos Mendoza who left to manage the Mets.

The New York Yankees have brought on Brad Ausmus to join manager Aaron Boone's staff, replacing Carlos Mendoza who left to manage the New York Mets. Ausmus was officially announced as the newest addition to the Yankees staff on Tuesday, ESPN reported.

Ausmus brings with him a wealth of experience, having managed the Detroit Tigers from 2014-17 and the Los Angeles Angels in 2019. During his first season with the Tigers, he led them to an AL Central title with a record of 90-72. After his four year stint with Detroit, he was the bench coach for the Oakland Athletics in 2022, under Bob Melvin.

Mendoza had been the Yankees' bench coach for four seasons before he left to become the Mets' manager. Ausmus is the third bench coach for Boone, who had Josh Bard in the role from 2018-19.

The Yankees missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016 this season, finishing with an 82-80 record.

Ausmus began his professional career with the Yankees organization, having been selected in the 48th round of the 1987 amateur draft. After being taken by the Colorado Rockies in the expansion draft ahead of the 1993 season, Ausmus made his major league debut with the Padres on July 28, 1993.

Over the course of his 18 year career, Brad Ausmus played for the Padres (1993-96), Detroit (1996, 1999-2000) and Houston (1997-98, 2001-08). His lifetime batting stats include a .251 average with 80 home runs and 607 RBIs. As a manager, Ausmus has a 386-422 record.

There was some speculation back in October that Ausmus was under consideration to replace Houston's Dusty Baker, who retired after this season.