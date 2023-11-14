Mets fans will have playoff expectations once again and Mendoza will have no shortage of criticism if the team struggles.

The New York Mets introduced new manager Carlos Mendoza on Tuesday as the 43-year-old officially takes over for Buck Showalter. Mendoza said his focus will be not only on bringing a new culture to the Mets but building it in a different way.

“I understand the city of New York,” Mendoza said, via MLB Network. “I know how passionate the fanbase is and the expectations that they've got here.”

The Mets had one of the largest payrolls in the league last season but failed to make the playoffs. Some believe they could lean toward a slight rebuild, but you don’t hire David Stearns to oversee baseball operations if the plan is to lose for a few seasons.

The Mets have been and will be big spenders for a while. They'll be rumored with every big free agent, including Shohei Ohtani. That doesn’t mean they'll win, but perhaps they can find some consistency with Mendoza as their skipper and Stearns as the mastermind.

Carlos Mendoza was part of several winning teams with the New York Yankees, though they never reached a World Series while he was part of the coaching staff. Still, he has coaching experience in the playoffs and is no stranger to the New York limelight.

It is always interesting to see how a first-time manager's initial season goes. A lot of eyes will be on Mendoza, even though he is one of three managers making his debut next season. Mets fans will have playoff expectations once again and Mendoza will have no shortage of criticism if the team struggles.