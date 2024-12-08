The Philadelphia Eagles are on the verge of clinching a playoff berth after defeating the Carolina Panthers 22-16 in Week 14. In the process, Saquon Barkley etched his name into the Eagles' record books.

Barkley ran for 124 yards on 20 carries, now up to 1,623 rushing yards on the season. He now has the most rushing yards of any running back in Eagles history. Barkley acknowledged the accolade and didn't hold back how much it meant to him. But at the same time, he knows Philadelphia has loftier goals, via Brooks Kubena of The Athletic.

“I never wrote the goal down to break it. But you're always aware of it and that's how I train. That's how I operate in the offseason and camp because I want to be great,” Barkley said. “It's something I want to do and something I believe I can do. Especially with the men and women in our facility who make it a lot easier for me.”

“It's all great the records are good, put a smile on your face,” Barkley continued. “But the season is far from over and we have lot of things we'd love to accomplish.”

Following his Week 14 outburst, Barkley is now 483 yards away from breaking Eric Dickerson's single-season rushing record. He's aware of the history he could make, but in the end, victories trump all.

“That'd be extremely cool to do,” Barkley said. “But at the end of the day, if it happens it happens.”

Saquon Barkley has been everything the Eagles had hoped for after signing him to a three-year, $37.5 million contract. He has brought an entirely different element into Philadelphia's running game and has left no doubts that he is one of the league's best.

If Barkley keeps running how he is, he is bound to continue breaking records. He is certain to be one of the top candidates for MVP. The running back is proud of his accomplishments, but the hardware he wants most is a Super Bowl trophy.