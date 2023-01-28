The NFL has released a statement on the death of Tyre Nichols, sending condolences and reaffirming its commitment to fighting against social injustice.

On Friday, body camera footage was released by Memphis police that showed officers brutally beating Nichols before his death. The NFL broke its silence on the matter Saturday afternoon.

“The NFL mourns the tragic and senseless death of Tyre Nichols, and we send our condolences to his loved ones and the Memphis community,” the NFL’s statement read. “We remain deeply committed to combating the injustices and inequities that plague our society and will continue to work with our social justice partners to support our communities and fight for change.”

On January 7th, Nichols was pulled over by members of a special force within the Memphis police department called SCORPION, supposedly for reckless driving. After an initial confrontation between Nicholas and police, the 29-year-old fled on foot and was repeatedly punched, kicked and beaten with batons during a second confrontation. Nichols died three days later.

Five Memphis police officers have been fired and face criminal charges for their role in Nichols’ death. They face charges of second-degree murder. Memphis police announced on Saturday that the SCORPION unit has been disbanded.

Athletes across all sports have been outspoken about Nichols’ death. Members of the Memphis Grizzlies offered condolences to Nichols’ family and called for peaceful protests.

The NFL Players Association released its own statement on the death of Tyre Nichols.

“This is yet another reminder that there is much work to be done in the fight against injustice in our country, and the work of our union and players to combat it must press on,” the NFLPA said.