My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

Ever since the Carolina Panthers traded for the number one pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, it’s become abundantly clear that Bryce Young and CJ Stroud would be the first two players off the board in the draft. But which of the two star quarterbacks would be the first guy off the board? That’s still a question that doesn’t have an answer.

Young seems to be the presumed top pick in the draft right now, but the Panthers could still opt to take Stroud over him at the last minute. It’s clear both guys would like to be the top overall pick, but there isn’t any animosity between them over who gets taken first. In fact, Young recently praised Stroud’s play at quarterback, explaining what made him so good in college for Ohio State.

Both Young and Stroud have the qualities needed to become starting quarterbacks in the NFL, and it’s going to be an extremely tough decision for the Panthers to have to make when it comes to picking between these two guys. While Young likely would be thrilled to go first overall, he understands why Stroud is such an enticing option as well, and provides a very humble answer here.

While Young seems to be gaining momentum as the top overall pick, no one will know for certain until the Panthers make their final decision a week from today. It’s interesting to hear such positive comments about his top competitor for the top pick in the 2023 draft, and it will be worth tuning into the draft to see who ends up winning this battle.