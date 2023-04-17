The 2023 NFL Draft is just over a week away and, heading into the festivities, it appears the Indianapolis Colts are interested in taking a swing at a new, young signal caller. Based on recent rumblings, it appears Florida’s Anthony Richardson could be their guy.

Already having met with the Gators quarterback during the early days of March, after holding in-person team visits this week with the Titans, Falcons, and Ravens the 20-year-old is slated to have a follow-up meeting with the Colts thereafter, as per NFL insider Josina Anderson.

Top-ranked #Florida QB Anthony Richardson: “Going and sitting behind a veteran, that’ll be a blessing.” 🤯🤯🤯

Since the days of Andrew Luck, Indianapolis has gone on to fill their quarterback room with past-prime/ win-now hopeful talents when many have argued that they should be looking to try and find their next long-term option at the game’s most important position.

To some, Anthony Richardson could be exactly that for any team that selects him in this year’s NFL Draft.

At 6’4″, 244 pounds, the Florida native fits the ideal NFL quarterback archetype from a size perspective, while his style of play seems to fit the mold of a modern-day player at the position.

During his final season with the Gators, Richardson proved to be absolutely electric as a dual-threat talent. Through 12 games played, he would go on to register 2,549 passing yards and 17 passing touchdowns while boasting a quarterback rating of 131.1. Additionally, he would tack on an extra 654 yards on the ground and would reach the end zone with nine rushing touchdowns.

Already holding great odds in the chase for Anthony Richardson, it appears the Colts have a real shot to snag him with the fourth overall pick in this month’s draft.