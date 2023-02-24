Anthony Richardson is becoming one of the biggest names in the 2023 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-4 quarterback from Florida dazzled with his pretty deep passing and running abilities and now is looking to make it to the next level. Now, talent evaluators are trying to figure out just how much potential he has as a prospect.

Draft comparisons aren’t always accurate but they can help reveal what traits a player has on the field or who their game is modeled after. One scout used Jalen Hurts as a comparison to illustrate how containing Richardson is so difficult, according to Matt Miller of ESPN.

“You can put him in these situations where it’s impossible. It’s like Justin Fields or Jalen Hurts,” one scout said, via ESPN. “You can do everything right as a defense, and he’s betting that one-on-one he’ll beat your spy defender with his feet.”

Saying that Anthony Richardson will be as good as either of those guys is placing a lot of pressure on him. One is an MVP runner up and the other has now earned the title as arguably the best running quarterback in the league. However, Richardson earned those comparisons with his stellar performances with the Gators.

“I remember the first time I saw that game. There was so much hype on [Richardson] coming into the year that you’re almost expecting him to struggle to live up to it,” one scout said, via ESPN. “Then that happened, and you’re like, ‘Damn, this dude can play.’’’

Anthony Richardson could end up being the top overall pick if the Chicago Bears decide to keep building around Fields and trade the pick. Although people may not (and should not) take the comparisons to guys like Hurts and Josh Allen literally, Richardson will have a lot to prove.