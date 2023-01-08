By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

There is arguably no scarier player to stop on the open field than Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry. Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins perhaps could attest to that after his face got really rearranged by a vicious stiff arm by Henry Saturday night.

From another angle:

Derrick Henry just legally punched someone in the face pic.twitter.com/Zj4N1h1XPN — Megan (@MeganMakinMoney) January 8, 2023

Derrick Henry’s list of victims isn’t a short one, and Jenkins will just have to live with the fact that he’s now part of that. He tried, but just like so many others, he failed terribly at trying to slow down a beast masquerading as a human in the form of Derrick Henry.

The Titans running back has a lot riding on his shoulders in this showdown versus the Jaguars. With Tennessee missing quarterback Ryan Tannehill and relying instead on an unproven Joshua Dobbs under center, the focal point of the Titans’ attack under such conditions will always be on Henry, who entered Week 18 third n the NFL with 1,429 rushing yards and tied for second with 13 rushing touchdowns on 319 carries.

Back in Week 14 against the Jaguars, Derrick Henry burned rubber for 121 rushing yards and a touchdown on 17 carries, albeit in a 36-22 home loss. Still, the Titans’ offense will go as far as where Henry’s legs (and arm, apparently) will take them in this rematch versus Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars.

The winner of this matchup will win the AFC South division title and claim an outright ticket to the NFL playoffs.

Win or lose, the Titans will always have that memory of Henry trucking Jenkins burned permanently into their mind.