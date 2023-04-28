After a brilliant performance against Georgia in the College Football Playoff and a superb showing at the Scouting Combine, C.J. Stroud was flying high and there were thoughts he would become the No. 1 or 2 selection in the NFL Draft.

CJ Stroud moved to tears as he gets picked No. 2 overall to the Houston Texans 🤘🏽🌰🌰🌰 pic.twitter.com/GiIeQjIZer — AJ King (@allday_ajking) April 28, 2023

Texans QB CJ Stroud is overcome with emotion after being selected 2nd overall 🙏 Dream realized. pic.twitter.com/oFsCnAXxXV — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) April 28, 2023

However, as the draft drew closer, there were plenty of thoughts and rumors that Stroud’s status was slipping and that he was no longer thought of among the top players in the draft. Instead of being the No. 1 or 2 selection, it seemed possible that he could drop out of the top 10.

Stroud’s poor performance in the S2 Cognitive Test was one of the primary reasons for those reports. There were initial reports that Stroud had struggled in comparison with other quarterbacks, but Ohio State head coach Ryan Day came to his defense by pointing out that the test concerned eye reactions and button pushing — not intelligence.

Ryan Day on the ESPN ahead of the #NflDraft Day talking about C.J. Stroud and the S2 test controversy. Coach did his own investigative work. #Buckeyes pic.twitter.com/kMcMEKetWI — Kellyanne Stitts (@KellyanneStitts) April 27, 2023

Stroud had an emotional reaction at getting selected with the No. 2 pick by the Texans. He hugged a family member and was moved to tears after hearing NFL commissioner Roger Goodell call his name.

The draft process has been something of a roller coaster for Stroud. He had a slow steady climb during the college football season before struggling in a loss to archrival Michigan. He was back on the upswing with his performance against Georgia and in the Combine before he appeared to be on his way down in the final weeks before the draft.

However, it was another recovery on Draft Night, as C.J. Stroud was selected second, right after the Carolina Panthers picked quarterback Bryce Young of Alabama.

Now the hard work begins as the potential starting quarterback for the Texans.