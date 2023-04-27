Recent reports have indicated that Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud’s scores on the S2 Cognitive Test were shockingly low. It appeared that his score that could impact his draft status Thursday night, but Ohio State head coach Ryan Day was not accepting that possibility. The Buckeyes head coach explained that the test has nothing to do with intelligence and that some of the scores released were not accurate.

OSU coach Ryan Day had a Zoom meeting with S2 Cognition and said he learned new information about the test on which C.J. Stroud reportedly did poorly on. He said some of the scores were inaccurate and that it was "slightly irresponsible" to leak them.https://t.co/YNP6fALVsb — Bill Rabinowitz 🗞 (@brdispatch) April 27, 2023

Day said he had a Zoom meeting Thursday morning with administrators of the test so he could learn about it, since he was not aware of its components in the days leading up to the draft.

“There’s 10 scores that actually get evaluated during the testing process,” he said, “and you don’t know what those scores mean. They’re all evaluating different things. To just kind of take a number that got leaked and make an evaluation of somebody is a little irresponsible.”

According to a variety of reports, Stroud had a composite score of 18 on the test, while other quarterbacks in the Draft had scores that were as high as 98.

Day wants to make sure that the Ohio State quarterback gets a fair shake in the Draft and that an arbitrary test score number that measures eye reaction and button-pushing skills are not overblown.

Stroud had a brilliant career at Ohio State, and he went on to upgrade his draft status with his performance at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Stroud completed 66.3 percent of his passes last year and threw for 3,688 yards with a 41-6 touchdown to interception ratio.

In addition to wanting to help Stroud upgrade his draft status, Ryan Day can help Ohio State’s recruiting fortunes when one of his quarterbacks is selected high in the NFL Draft.