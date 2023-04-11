Jalen Carter’s reputation has plummeted a bit since his late-January off-field situation, but that doesn’t mean his stock heading into the 2023 NFL Draft has completely vanished. In fact, Mel Kiper still views him as a guaranteed top-10 talent.

The ESPN analyst recently constructed a two-round mock draft and, with the fifth overall selection, he has the Seattle Seahawks gleefully selecting the highly touted defensive tackle.

“The Seahawks likely would be thrilled with this scenario, as they could get their pick of the defenders in the class. I see Carter, the No. 1 prospect on my Big Board, as the better fit here over Will Anderson Jr., who I have ranked No. 3 overall. Seattle can play Carter next to free agent addition Dre’Mont Jones and create one of the NFL’s most talented tackle combinations. (Carter is visiting with the team Tuesday.) I don’t expect Carter, who pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing last month in connection with a fatal crash in January, to drop out of the top seven picks. In fact, his agent said recently that Carter is declining visits with any teams outside the top 10. Carter did not have a good pro day, but NFL teams believe he’s too talented to pass up,” Kiper wrote.

Jalen Carter just bulldozes the RT out of the way. Sheesh pic.twitter.com/ohta9ChZYd — Billy M (@BillyM_91) September 3, 2022

Jalen Carter proved himself to be an absolute menace for opposing offenses to go up against throughout his three-year collegiate career with Georgia. He went on to win two consecutive CFP national championships in 2021 and 2022 and is coming off a tremendous junior season where he earned individual honors of First-Team All-SEC and was a Unanimous All-American.

Despite all his accomplishments, however, the stud lineman’s reputation took a bit of a hit following the Bulldogs’ 2022 national championship. He was involved in a serious car crash that took place on January 15, 2023. As a result of his involvement, Carter faces charges of reckless driving and street racing.

However, despite his legal issues, Kiper still believes the 22-year-old warrants top-five consideration in this year’s NFL Draft.