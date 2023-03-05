Jordan Addison is one of the top receivers available in this year’s NFL Draft, but he had to cut his workouts short Saturday at the Scouting Combine due to tightness in his lower back.

The receiver said he just wanted to be cautious and he did not have a serious injury. He will finish showing off his skills and athletic ability at his Pro Day March 21.

Addison participated in some of the drills before he decided to end his day. He did run the 40-yard dash in a time of 4.49. Several wideouts were able to run faster times than the USC receiver.

Addison, 6-0 and 175 pounds, has the ability to separate from opposing defensive backs and make big plays.

Addison made a name for himself while winning the Fred Biletnikoff Award at Pittsburgh and catching passes from Kenny Pickett in the 2021 season. He caught 100 passes with the Panthers for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns before transferring to USC. Addison caught 59 passes last year for the Trojans, gaining 875 yards and scoring 8 touchdowns.

Addison’s on-field speed is one of his biggest assets, but it is his ability to stop quickly that may separated him from some of the other top wide receiver candidates. He excels at creating space between himself and opposing defensive backs.

Jordan Addison demonstrated that he had a great rapport with Pickett in 2021 and he did much of the same while catching passes for 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams. Addison indicated in his meeting with the media that he would be quite happy if the was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers and could play with Pickett once again, and the quarterback is in agreement with that idea.