There is a calm before the storm type of feeling heading into the 2023 NFL Draft. There seem to be several teams who are perfectly content sticking with a murky or questionable quarterback situation. Not even the potential availability of a former MVP in Lamar Jackson has caused their conservative plans to change. Each organization presumably has their own reasons for standing pat, but something just feels off.

We could be headed toward one of the most chaotic drafts in history. There are too many franchises who could benefit from taking a big risk and trading up to find their next cornerstone. Many will argue this is not the QB class to expend capital over, and it will be more prudent to wait for 2024’s star-studded group. There are still gems to be found this year, though.

For some front offices, the need for arguably the game’s most important position outweighs all else. The fact that there are three teams in the top four who everyone knows is going to select a quarterback will only add more pressure for other owners to enter this mad dash.

We will break down three sneaky teams, who despite their past philosophies, could easily trade up in the 2023 NFL Draft.

1. Patriots need to change things up in NFL Draft

I know, I know. I have lost all credibility with you already. Trading up in an NFL Draft, for a quarterback no less, does not sound like anything that would even enter Bill Belichick’s mind. These are not your slightly older brother’s New England Patriots, though. The Genius is running out of time to prove to fans he can succeed in Foxborough without Tom Brady.

At 70 years old, there is no telling how many more years the hooded-curmudgeon (I mean that to be flattering of course) has left on the sidelines. There is more urgency than ever before to acquire a star quarterback. Mac Jones has already found himself in trade rumors, and Lamar Jackson has not made any visits, so a prospect with a solid ceiling might be the most appealing route for the organization to take.

Whether or not Jones remains on the roster, the Patriots are in need of an upgrade under center. Is that player in the 2023 class? Depends on who you ask. C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young could immediately come in and find decent success with an underrated New England roster. The team’s identity would remain defense, so the pressure would not be so overwhelming, as was the case for Jones during his rookie campaign. But those two are out of reach. So, that leaves two others signal-callers who are more of a work-in-progress.

Will Levis and Anthony Richardson both come with accuracy questions, but their upside is still worth considering. Levis may not be an ideal fit in the intermediate pass-heavy scheme the Pats often like to run, but he has the big-play ability to really unlock the offense. He would have fairly reliable targets in JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, Tyquan Thornton and Kendrick Bourne to work with. His Kentucky Pro Day shows his promise, per SEC Network.

Growing pains are probably not something that Belichick wants to accept at this stage of his coaching career, but he may be looking a long time to find another big arm like Levis who can realistically be required right now. Levis could fall a bit, and if he does, one of America’s most polarizing sports franchises could pounce.

2. Commanders need to make a splash in

The Washington Commanders sit two spots below the Patriots at No. 16. They are another team who has a talented roster that can flirt with postseason contention. Their missing link always seems to be a quarterback, though. They have funneled in capable, yet unspectacular candidates for years, but everyone has a breaking point.

Owner Daniel Snyder could be on his way out some time in the near future, so many fans doubt he would make an aggressive move. But his pride, ego and stubbornness might talk him into trading up for a face of the franchise who is easier to pitch than 2022 fifth-round pick Sam Howell. The fan base would certainty welcome a distraction from ongoing scandals and bad optics.

Above all, though, unless the organization really has faith in their current guy, the Commanders should make a big splash. They are in a tough division with QBs all locked into long-term deals- Jalen Hurts should have a contract extension soon. Washington needs to keep pace. Levis, Richardson and Hendon Hooker are gambles that teams with perennial quarterback issues should take.

3. Titans could trade up in NFL Draft to prepare for post-Tannehill Era

The Tennessee Titans are a hard team to figure out. In many ways, they have a Patriots vibe to them. Head coach Mike Vrabel, who played under Belichick for several years, has been content building his offense around star running back Derrick Henry and not chading star power elsewhere. And who could blame him? However, there will come a time when the 29-year-old does actually decline.

Their next explosive and dynamic athlete should be at quarterback. Vrabel has done wonders with Ryan Tannehill at the helm, but the ceiling has already been reached. Malik Lewis does not look like the answer either, after throwing zero touchdowns and three interceptions in three starts last season. It is time for a change.

The Titans should be able to move up a few spots from No. 11 to give themselves a chance at selecting a legitimate franchise pillar. With other holes at offensive line and wide receiver, the front office will have to convince itself that in this scary AFC arms race a game manager will not suffice.