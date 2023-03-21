Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The 2023 NFL Draft is quickly approaching and there’s still tons of speculation as to which quarterback could go No. 1 overall to the Carolina Panthers. While CJ Stroud and Bryce Young look NFL-ready, Anthony Richardson from Florida is a freak of nature. It also appears he has quite the fan in draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr, who said on First Take Tuesday he believes Richardson could end up being the best signal-caller in this class.

“He could be the best of this group with Will Levis of Kentucky also in there Stephen A, I think you look at Anthony Richardson I saw him against Utah on September 3rd and he looked like the No. 1 overall pick guaranteed, you could’ve put it in pen. He was phenomenal. I mean the way he can use his legs to run the football he’s going to be an elite running quarterback right away, he showed big-time arm strength, he was making accurate throws, he was doing everything. The next week against Kentucky he had a couple picks and completed just 40% of his throws. His accuracy, missing throws, missing easy layups needs to be fixed but you cant teach that type of talent.”

Kiper Jr isn’t saying he believes Richardson will be the top pick in the NFL Draft and actually has the Seattle Seahawks taking him at fifth. But, he is making it clear that out of all the top QBs in the 2023 class, the Florida standout may end up being the most successful one in the long run.

There is no doubting Richardson’s athleticism, especially after seeing him put on a clinic at the combine. However, he does make mistakes and lacks the type of accuracy right now to succeed immediately in the league. Nevertheless, there is a ton of potential. Whoever lands him will be very lucky.