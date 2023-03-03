Many pundits and analysts believe that whichever team manages to pry the number one overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft from the Chicago Bears will use that pick to select Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young. However, some skeptics question whether Young’s diminutive stature would translate to the professional level. Nevertheless, it seems like Young is managing to put at least a bit of weight that should mitigate some concerns regarding his size.

Per Stacey Dales of NFL Network, Young revealed that he has managed to get himself around the 200-pound mark, and that doing so was not difficult.

It remains to be seen where Bryce Young’s official listed weight (and height) end up. Young and other quarterback prospects will receive their official measurements on Saturday.

Young’s measurements will become a major talking point in the coming days; these could swing his draft stock for better or worse, and by extension, they will also dictate which team ends up pursuing the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner atop the draft.

Even then, some teams, such as the Indianapolis Colts, seem hell-bent in acquiring Bryce Young. In fact, Colts owner Jim Irsay could not help but tease the Colts’ plans of trading up for the Bears’ pick just to get their man. Thus, while Young’s weight will be a major talking point, it doesn’t seem like it’d be that major of a sticking point for teams looking to fortify the quarterback position for years to come.

Young, to his credit, is not fazed by the general concern over his size, saying that it is something he has learned to play with for the rest of his career thus far. Skill and IQ should be what wins out at the end of the day anyway, as teams looking to draft Young could help him acclimate to a more difficult league by giving him ample cover on the offensive line.

During the 2022 collegiate season, Bryce Young threw 32 touchdown passes (against only five interceptions) in 12 games. It was in 2021 when Young turned heads, after the then-20 year old lit up the competition to the tune of 47 touchdown passes against only seven interceptions.