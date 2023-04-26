The Carolina Panthers are keeping their cards close to the vest when it comes to who they are picking with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday.

Panthers head coach Frank Reich said the day before the draft that the team knows who it’s selecting but has yet to inform the player. Reich made it clear the league has nothing to do with Carolina’s decision to wait.

The Panthers are widely expected to select a quarterback with the first pick and many believe it will be Bryce Young from Alabama. Carolina may wish to keep things quiet for now but don’t be surprised if trusted reporters and analysts start to reveal the pick early on draft day, well before the event begins.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Panthers traded up from the ninth pick to get the No. 1 selection, giving up three other picks and D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears. They are ready to put all of their eggs in someone’s basket, hoping he is the quarterback and leader of the future.

The Panthers went 7-10 last season, starting three different quarterbacks. Taking a QB with the first pick means that the team selecting him expects big things. Carrying that sort of honor brings with it heavy expectations.

We’re just over 24 hours away from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announcing the first pick in the NFL Draft for the Panthers. We’ll see if this is all a charade for the Panthers and they select Bryce Young or if they really have something up their sleeves.