My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The New England Patriots have had an interesting start to the offseason, and as we approach the 2023 NFL Draft, it’s clear that they have a few holes on their roster that need to be addressed. One such hole is at wide receiver, which is why the latest player the Pats have brought in for a pre-draft visit will surely excite quarterback Mac Jones.

Jones struggled mightily under center for New England in 2022, and part of that was due to the fact that he had one of the worst wide receiver corps in the league. So far this offseason, he has seen JuJu Smith-Schuster arrive in Foxboro, but that was countered by the departure of Jakobi Meyers. With the 14th overall pick in the draft, the Patriots could conceivably add a wide receiver, which is why they are bringing in Boston College standout receiver Zay Flowers for a visit.

Via Tom Pelissero:

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“BC WR Zay Flowers landed in Boston at 6 a.m. from an overnight Vegas flight and went straight to the Patriots facility to spend the day learning the offense with Bill O’Brien on his visit, per source. New England has the No. 14 pick, three weeks from today.”

Flowers is widely regarded as one of the top wide receivers in his draft class, and considering his New England roots from playing his college football at BC, he would be a very popular pick if the Pats decided to select him in the first round. It looks like Flowers is set for a busy day with the Patriots, and it will be interesting to see if it ends up leading to him getting selected by New England when they end up on the clock in the first round.