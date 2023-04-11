With the NFL Draft quickly approaching, all eyes are on CJ Stroud. The Ohio State quarterback is expected to be among the first names called and could go as high as first overall.

It now appears that teams outside of the top three in the draft are also doing their due diligence in the coming days. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, CJ Stroud is on course to have three meetings this week with three different teams picking out of the top three.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that CJ Stroud and the Las Vegas Raiders were meeting on Tuesday. At the moment, the Raiders are set to have the seventh overall pick in the draft. With the addition of veteran quarterback Jimmy Garapollo, they could be out on adding a quarterback. But with the meeting with Stroud, there is at least interest in the Ohio State QB1. But to add him, they would have to trade up.

Following news of Stroud’s meeting with the Raiders, Pelissero reported that he also has plans to meet with both the Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts this week. With the Colts picking at four and the Lions picking at six, both teams could be in search of a quarterback. But if they are looking to add Stroud, they would have to move up significantly, if not to first overall.

During his Ohio State tenure, CJ Stroud was elite. Over two seasons as a starter, he threw for 8,123 yards, 85 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

Now upon his arrival to the NFL, expectations are high for CJ Stroud. It also appears that he could take the field from day one.