Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

As the 2023 NFL Draft rolls around, both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders are looking to improve their offensive line. With a clear need in the trenches, the Commanders and Steelers will get a closer look at one of the best offensive lineman in this year’s NFL Draft.

Washington and Pittsburgh will both host Florida offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Torrence is widely expected to be a first-round pick.

O’Cyrus Torrence spent the first three years of his college career with Louisiana Lafayette before transferring to Florida his senior season. With the Gators, Torrence thrived, earning All-American and First-team All-SEC honors. Torrence was a standout lineman before Florida as he was First-team All-Sun Belt in 2021.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

However, his year with Florida has put Torrence squarely on the map. While he might not be the first lineman off the board, it’s hard seeing him making it past the first round. Especially with the Commanders and Steelers picking 16th and 17th respectively.

Torrence spent his time at Florida at guard. Washington and Pittsburgh could both use some help on the interior of their line. The Commanders and Steelers allowed 48 and 38 sacks respectively. If either team wants to reach the postseason in 2023, they know they’ll have to keep their quarterback upright.

Sitting in the middle of the 2023 NFL Draft, both teams are in a prime position to select Torrence. But before the Commanders or Steelers make any decisions, they’ll get a much closer look at the Florida prospect. If they like what they see, Torrence could be donning a Steelers or Commanders jersey as he enters the NFL.