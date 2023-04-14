Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Only the most heralded prospects are invited to attend the NFL Draft. With Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State’s CJ Stroud highlighting the list, the 2023 NFL Draft invitees have been confirmed.

Young and Stroud are amongst 17 players that will be attending the NFL Draft, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most total players attending with three. The Crimson Tide will send Will Anderson and Brian Branch alongside Young while Paris Johnson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba will join Stroud for the Buckeyes.

Other standouts such as Georgia’s Jalen Carter and top QBs such as Florida’s Anthony Richardson and Kentucky’s Will Levis will also be in attendance. All 17 players have a strong opportunity to hear their name called in the first-round. But at least to begin the 2023 NFL Draft, all eyes will be on Young and Stroud.

The Carolina Panthers traded up to land the No. 1 overall pick from the Chicago Bears. Carolina has been desperate for a QB and now guaranteed themselves one at first overall. However, the only question that remains is who?

Both Bryce Young and CJ Stroud have shifted in terms of the favorite to go first overall. Both have had massive success at their respective schools and are looked at as franchise-changing difference makers. It’ll come down to whoever the Panthers believe has the best chance to help turn their organization around.

Whoever is the selection, they’ll be in attendance at the 2023 NFL Draft. For all the attendees, the draft will allow them to finally realize their football dreams.