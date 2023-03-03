It’s not unheard of for a top NFL Draft quarterback prospect to decline to throw at the Scouting Combine. After all, Alabama’s Bryce Young opted to wait to throw until his Pro Day later in March. Will Levis, however, decided to throw at the NFL Scouting Combine and had a perfectly good reason for wanting to do so when asked about it by reporters on Friday. The Kentucky star said he wanted to throw because he has “a cannon.”

“Because I got a cannon, I’m gonna show it off.”

That’s why projected first-round NFL Draft pick Will Levis wanted to throw at the Scouting Combine. He wanted to show off his cannon of an arm.

Levis isn’t lying either. He once threw the ball while kneeling and hit the crossbar 50 yards away in the summer of 2021 while still at Kentucky.

It’s that arm strength that has NFL Draft talent evaluators moving Levis up their boards.

And Levis wasn’t about to turn down an opportunity to showcase his cannon in front of NFL Draft decision-makers at the Combine.

While there is plenty of hype surrounding Levis, there are certainly plenty of doubts as well.

After a standout 2021 season, Levis took a bit of a step back in 2022, though he was also playing behind a less-than-stellar Wildcats offensive line while dealing with injuries.

Even still, he showed off an accurate arm to go along with his arm strength, completing 64.9 percent of his passes in his college career.

It would not be surprising to see him off the board within the first 10 picks.

Especially if he goes out and shows off his cannon at the NFL Scouting Combine.