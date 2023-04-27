Day one of the NFL Draft always tends to bring out some eye-opening reports. The latest for the 2023 NFL Draft involves a potential top-2 pick in Tyree Wilson.

A report surfaced four hours before the draft that teams might be put off by Wilson’s medicals. The edge rusher suffered a season-ending foot injury last November with Texas Tech that required multiple surgeries.

“Seems NFL teams are very concerned about Tyree Wilson medicals. Very concerned,” Bill Zimmerman said. Zimmerman currently covers the Chicago Bears for Windy City Gridiron and worked for Mad Dog Sports Radio for over 15 years.

Wilson is projected to go as high as the second pick in the NFL Draft as one of the top defensive prospects in this year’s class. He recorded 14 sacks and 27.5 tackles for loss over his last two seasons at Texas Tech. He was a first-team All-American as a senior in 2022. Teams are very intrigued by his 6 foot 6 inch, 270-pound frame.

With the consensus in the football world that the Carolina Panthers are selecting quarterback Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall pick, many believe the NFL Draft truly starts with the second pick. The Houston Texans, who own the pick, were expected to select a quarterback as well, but the line has shifted to them likely picking a defensive player. They have been linked to Wilson.

Tyree Wilson has a chance to be a top-five pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Will his recent injury be the deciding factor on whether a team takes a chance at the eye-catching prospect?