Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Pittsburgh Steelers might have another trade up their sleeve in the NFL Draft. With Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, a surefire first rounder at one point, still on the board, the Steelers find themselves in an advantageous position when it comes to pick number 32, the first selection in the second round.

The Steelers, who already executed a first-round trade with the New England Patriots on Thursday night, have been taking calls for the number 32 pick since the first round of the NFL Draft ended, league sources told Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Not only that, but Pelissero adds that multiple teams were angling for a trade at the bottom of the first round in the hopes of getting Levis, who was mocked inside the top five selections by some pundits.

Heck, thanks to an NFL Draft rumor that started on Reddit, Levis’ stock even soared as high as the first pick!

With arguably a first-round talent still on the board at the turn of the second round, it’s created something of a bidding war for the Steelers’ pick.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

And the Steelers, who traded the 17th and 120th overall NFL Draft picks to the Patriots before selecting Georgia’s Broderick Jones, could recoup some of that lost capital in a potential deal for their second rounder.

Meanwhile, Levis, who was visibly disappointed as he fell further and further down the NFL Draft board, is just hoping to hear his name called.

With plenty of teams seemingly angling for his services behind the scenes, Levis might not have to wait long.

And the Steelers might be a big beneficiary of his slide.