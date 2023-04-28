A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft is over, with the Kansas City Chiefs picking defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah out of Kansas State to close out the first round. In other words, Will Levis will have to wait for at least another day to see which team will be drafting him. He doesn’t have to wait, however, for intriguing reactions and hilarious memes to his plunging draft stock.

“Will Levis has been sitting on the couch so long. Is that a new girlfriend?” wondered @TomLoxas.

From @dpadilla15: “Damm Will Levis about to fire his agent, his marketing person everybody after tonight”

Prior to the 2023 NFL Draft, Levis were even projected to go as high as No. 2 overall. He also said months back that he wouldn’t be attending the event if he believed that he would slide down the board. In other words, Will Levis showed up to the draft only to experience the last thing he hoped would happen on Day 1.

will levis fire your agent dead serious — ziyan (@ziyanm_) April 28, 2023

Remember when Will Levis got steamed to first overall? pic.twitter.com/LBChc0Ca0K — Eli Hershkovich (@EliHershkovich) April 28, 2023

He about to drop some generational racism on Reddit https://t.co/4z3bmYtPNG — im talking that talk that got Malcolm X watched (@TheBlackCyde) April 28, 2023

Will Levis every time that Camera turns to him. pic.twitter.com/QXGypMEWUi — Keg (@GratefulKeg) April 28, 2023

Will Levis and his girlfriend right now pic.twitter.com/WalR8lgLGz — Alyssa Bergamini (@AlyssaBergamini) April 28, 2023

Three quarterbacks were taken off the board in the first round. The Carolina Panthers used their No. 1 overall pick on Alabama Crimson Tide star Bryce Young. The Houston Texans followed that pick up with a selection of CJ Stroud of the Ohio State Buckeyes for second overall selection. Young and Stroud were widely expected to be the first two signal-callers to be taken in the draft, but where it got painful for Will Levis was when the Indianapolis Colts decided to get Anthony Richardson of the Florida Gators for the No. 6 pick.

Apart from Will Levis, other notable quarterbacks left on the board are Hendon Hooker, Jake Haener, and Jaren Hall.