The Pittsburgh Steelers are making quarterback Kenny Pickett happy with an NFL Draft trade. The Steelers moved up with a trade with the New England Patriots, and they have selected Georgia OT Broderick Jones, per the official NFL account.

‘TRADE ALERT: The @Steelers have traded up to the No. 14 pick! The @Patriots receive picks 17 and 120.’

The Steelers are trading No. 17 and 120 overall to move up three spots, but they end up taking Jones in hopes of protecting their signal-caller. At No. 15 is the New York Jets, and they desperately were hoping for some offensive line help, so the Steelers jumping the Jets certainly makes a lot of sense.

The Steelers needed to get protection up front for Kenny Pickett, and after acquiring Allen Robinson in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams, this move makes sense with a flurry of weapons already on offense in Pittsburgh.

Jones’ film is fun to watch, and he allowed zero sacks in 2022 as part of that national championship Bulldogs team. Mike Tomlin loves toughness up front, and after a frustrating 2022 season, adding a player of Jones’ caliber is a massive upgrade for the Steelers offensive line.

The Patriots got an extra pick for moving down just three spots, and they even were able to add Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez, a player they might’ve taken at No. 14 anyways.

The Steelers aggressiveness landed them the top remaining OL in the draft, and Broderick Jones should immediately step in as the day one starter for the Steelers.