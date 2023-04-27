Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Kentucky football quarterback Will Levis is one of the more polarizing quarterback prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft. Levis’ arm strength and physique has drawn him comparisons to the likes of Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen, though he has also been labeled a bust by some pundits.

Senior Bowl director and former scout Jim Nagy has the strongest takedown of Levis’ NFL Draft stock yet. Not only did Nagy call Levis a ‘bust‘ but he also labeled him as ‘Brady Quinn 2.0′ in a Thursday conversation with OutKick’s Glenn Guilbeau.

“Think of the guys over the years that were busts. The Brady Quinns. That’s who I think Will Levis is. I think he’s Brady Quinn 2.0.”

Nagy cited Levis’ questionable Kentucky football performances against a bad Vanderbilt team and his collapse against a talented Tennessee team with a bad pass defense.

The Senior Bowl director, who has over 15 years of experience as an NFL scout, openly questioned how teams could select the Kentucky football QB inside the top 10 picks, where he has frequently been projected.

Levis’ stock somehow soared even higher after an anonymous Reddit post claimed that he was telling friends and family that he was going to be picked first overall by the Carolina Panthers in the NFL Draft.

Of course, it’s easy to see why the 6-foot-4 and 229-pound Levis, who wowed scouts and analysts with his impressive ‘cannon’ for an arm at the Scouting Combine, is a tantalizing prospect.

But Nagy is pumping the brakes on the prospect’s hype train.

It will be interesting to see what NFL teams really think about Levis on draft night.