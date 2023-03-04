If palpable buzz both inside Lucas Oil Stadium and on social media is any indication, expect former Kentucky Football quarterback Will Levis to move up draft boards following his eye-popping performance at the NFL combine.

Levis raised eyebrows earlier this week when he described his throwing arm as a “cannon” he wanted to “show off” in Indianapolis. The 23-year-old got even bolder than that, too, favorably comparing his arm strength to any quarterback’s in previous draft classes.

“I think I’ve got one of the stronger arms to come out of any draft class in recent memory,” he said, per Chris Bumbaca of USA Today.

It didn’t take long for Levis to back up his boasts.

After impressing in measurements and tying former Georgia football quarterback Stetson Bennett for the fastest recorded pass among this year’s combine participants at 59 miles per hour, Levis took to the full field for throwing drills, wowing on-lookers in the process.

Will Levis is going to make a franchise extremely happy some day… Some day very soon. pic.twitter.com/TqF17FpZGg — CatsCoverage.com (@Cats_Coverage) March 4, 2023

The football is 𝙬𝙝𝙞𝙯𝙯𝙞𝙣𝙜 out of Kentucky QB Will Levis’ hand at these NFL Combine workouts 💨💨 He’s gonna go in the top 15.

pic.twitter.com/7WNr31do5H — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) March 4, 2023

kentucky qb will levis spinning it.pic.twitter.com/FLIptBRrcN — Kyron Samuels (@kyronsamuels) March 4, 2023

Levis was broadly considered the third or fourth-best quarterback prospect in the 2023 draft before the combine, ostensibly locked in behind Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud.

But just like Anthony Richardson, perhaps the combine’s biggest winner, it wouldn’t be shocking if teams that need a signal-caller revisit their draft boards coming out of Indianapolis. Who wouldn’t want to take a longer look at Levis and Richardson after their mouth-watering displays of skill and athleticism at the combine?

Needless to say, keep an eye on post-combine mock drafts. Levis could be among the event’s top risers.