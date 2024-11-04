Apparently the NFL, like the rest of us, has seen enough of both the Indianapolis Colts and the New York Jets in primetime, because with the opportunity to flex a Week 11 matchup between the Jets and the Colts off of the Sunday Night Football schedule, the league apparently wasn't going to hesitate to make the switch.

Instead of having to sit through the 6th night game of the season for Aaron Rodgers and the dysfunctional New York Jets, or having to watch Joe Flacco lead the Indianapolis Colts into primetime for the second time in three weeks, the NFL called an audible and made the decision to move Colts at Jets kickoff to 1 PM ET, and slide the Bengals at Chargers 4:25 PM ET kickoff back to primetime.

This will make for a much more enjoyable evening with Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth and the 27 different members of the Football Night in America crew on NBC.

Bengals and Chargers take Wild Card hunt to Sunday Night Football

Not only does a Bengals/Chargers matchup pit two teams with legitimate Wild Card hopes against one another, but it's also a showdown between two of the NFL's best young quarterbacks — Cincinnati's Joe Burrow, and Los Angeles' Justin Herbert. Burrow and Herbert have been cosmically connected for nearly half a decade now, as they were the first and sixth players selected in the 2020 NFL Draft respectively.

It should come as no surprise that since Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert arrived in the NFL, they've been two of the best quarterbacks in the league. Herbert is 3rd in the league in passing yards since 2020, trailing only Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in that time frame. Joe Burrow is 8th on that same list, per StatMuse, but it should be noted that due to two different season-ending injuries, Burrow has been limited to just 61 games in comparison to 70 from Herbert.

In just one previous meeting against one another back in 2021, Burrow and Herbert each threw for 300-plus yards in a 41-22 Chargers win.