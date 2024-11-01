For the first time since firing Robert Saleh, the New York Jets got back into the winning column with a 21-13 nod over the Houston Texans. With the win, interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich got his first victory at the helm.

After the game, Ulbrich addressed the situation as a step in the right direction for the struggling team. While he recognized its importance, the former defensive coordinator said he is only focused on the Jets' Week 10 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

“I think whenever you can get into a rhythm, it can help,” Ulbrich said, via Ari Meirov. “But ultimately, and I know it's coach talk, Arizona is all I'm focusing on. The world may end after this Cardinals game. That's all I'm worried about is this game.”

The win was also New York's first since trading for disgruntled veteran Davante Adams on Oct. 15. They were previously 0-2 with Adams on the roster, losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots.

In the win, Adams scored his first touchdown as a member of the Jets on a 37-yard strike from Aaron Rodgers. The score came after the wideout briefly exited the game and quickly cleared concussion protocol.

Jets prepare for Cardinals in Week 10

With the win over the Texans, the Jets snapped a brutal five-game losing streak that sent them into a spiral. The Ulbrich era now has life halfway through the year as New York hits the road to take on the Cardinals in Week 10.

While it will still take a Herculean effort for the Jets to make the playoffs, their next game is a winnable game they must have. The team's upcoming three-game stretch includes following matchups against the Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks. Four straight wins would give them significant momentum before re-entering divisional play against the Miami Dolphins in Week 14.

Entering Week 10, the Jets are in last place in the AFC East with a 2-6 record. They share the same record with the Patriots, who own the tie-breaker over them. The win on Thursday Night Football in Week 9 temporarily puts New York ahead of the Dolphins and Patriots, though both teams have a chance to make up the ground on Sunday.

The Dolphins, in particular, are a much better team than their record shows after getting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa back from injury. Their return to form makes the division and playoff picture murkier for the Jets even after getting their first win in over a month.